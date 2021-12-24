Editor’s note: From depressions to wars and devastating tornadoes, southcentral Kentucky has not been immune to tragedy and strife.
But through it all, children have found comfort and joy in the simple task of sending letters to the jolly chief elf of the North Pole, Santa Claus.
This Christmas week, the Daily News will publish letters to Santa from local children pulled from our archives, along with some vintage Christmas advertisements from our pages. The letters are listed in order based on the year they appeared.
1927
Dear Santa Claus: I am writing you a few lines telling you what I want for Christmas. I want a doll buggy and a real pretty doll one that will go to sleep. I want it to have real hair and I want some candy and fruit, nuts and will appreciate anything else you bring me. I have a little cousin that lives a few doors down from me don’t forget her Mary Frances Lightfoot she is a pretty good girl and don’t forget the boy that lives at our house Murrell Woods he is a good boy and does lots of work. He has no father and no mother. Respectfully, Sue Frances Lightfoot, Boyce, Ky.
Dear Buddie: You tell Santa Claus to bring me just anything. A doll that can say mama and go to sleep, a little tea set, knife, fork and spoon, also a pocket book, candy, fruit and nuts. I am five years old and go to school every day. Anita Davenport, Riverside.
1930
Dear Santa: I am a little boy of age six years old. I want you to bring me a drum and a little wooly bear. I goe to school every day and I want some fruits and nuts also. Well Santa this is all until next Christmas. From Robert Lee Smith, Rockfield P.S. – Don’t forget my mother and father and my dear grandmother.
1944
Dear Santa Claus: I am a little boy five years old. I have been pretty good this year. I am counting the days until you come. I want you to bring me an army transporter truck, books, blackboard, candy and nuts. I have a little sister three years old, she wants a baby doll, dishes, blackboard, candy and fruits. Please don’t forget the soldier boys. Donald and Barbara Easton, Oakland, Ky. R.1
Dear Santa Claus: I am a boy who goes to Browning school. I am in the second grade and am nine years old. We are planning a Christmas program here and we are waiting anxiously for you to come. I think I have been a pretty good little boy and I want a balloon, some candy, oranges, apples, and bananas. Shirley Eugene Price, Rockfield, Ky.
Dear Santa: I am a little boy four years old. I want you to bring me a train, a wagon, a tractor, apples, oranges, nuts, candy, and I also want a jeep. I have two brothers and one sister. I have a brother in the South Pacific. Please don’t forget them. Marrel Gene Guffy.
Dear Santa: I want a cowboy suit and two pop guns, two holsters and a hat and tommy gun, and some cowboy boots and candy and apples, oranges, nuts, fire crackers and Roman candles, torpedoes, spit devils and some tattoos and a bubble blowing set. I have had the old cruel earache and I have been a good little boy. Roger Linville.
Dear Santa: We are two little playmates. Our names and Linda Darlene Allen and Bennie Baker Vickous. We live at 620 and 616 Ky. St. And we have been very good. We would like for you to come see us. Linda wants a doll, dishes, doll bed and anything else you want to bring her. I want a wheelbarrow, little guitar, dishes, and telephone, and of course we want some candy, nuts and fruit. And, Sanda, please be good to all our boys overseas. Linda, Darlene, Allen and Bennie Baker Vickous.
1945
Dear Santa: Thanks for the things you gave me last year. I am ten years old and I go to Flat Rock school. I am in the fourth grade. I wrote to you last year and my letter got in the paper. I want a ring and a bracelet. Will you bring me a two-piece dress? I want some oranges and apples. I want a wrist watch and a handkerchief. Will you come in the house so I can see you? Bring my Daddy, Mother and sister something. I hope this letter gets in the paper. Bring me some candy and bananas. Novis Norene Pennington.