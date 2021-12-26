Editor’s note: From depressions to wars and devastating tornadoes, southcentral Kentucky has not been immune to tragedy and strife. But through it all, children have found comfort and joy in the simple task of sending letters to the jolly chief elf of the North Pole, Santa Claus.
Over Christmas week, the Daily News published letters to Santa from local children pulled from our archives, along with some vintage Christmas advertisements from our pages. The letters are listed in order based on the year they appeared.
1927
Dear Santa Claus: Here comes a little brown eyed boy. I am eight years old. I will be so glad when you come, for you are always good to all little boys and girls. I would like to have a car, one that I can ride in like J.C. Penny has a little gun a sack of dinks a reading book a pair of gloves, some candy, fruit and nuts. Thank you for them, Glenn Kittrell, Smiths Grove, Ky.
1928
Dear Santa: I will rite again this Christmas as you was so good to come last year. I am the little girl that can’t talk nor hear. My name is Francis Stanley. I am 10 years old, and I want a sleeping doll and a blackboard. I go to school at Mt. Victory. My teacher’s name is Miss Mary Godtem. I want some candy, apples and nuts. I have been good to my little sister. She is two years old Dec. 22. And you please bring her a doll that will cry. I hope you will have a good nite to come. I will have you a piece of cake and a cup of hot coffee, and you can leave papa and mama some apples. From a little girl and my sister. Frances and Iva Stanley P.S. Please bring me some fireworks and a table.
1944
Dear Santa: I am a little boy four years old. I am trying to be a good boy and would like for you to bring me a circus, blackboard. I don’t like candy very much, but I would like to have some fruit and nuts. Please remember the little boys and girls whose fathers are away. So long Santa. Bobby Welch, Route 3.
Dear Santa Claus: I am a little girl nine years old. I do wish this old war was over so my brothers could come home. But I guess I’ll have to make the best of it. So anything you bring me will be greatly appreciated. Thank you, Eva Gean Tabor
1945
Dear Santa: I am a little boy four years old. My name is Tommy Reader. I have a baby sister and her name is Janey Lou. We would like for you to come and see us this Christmas and bring me a truck and wheelbarrow. My sister is just two years old and she wants a doll and table and chairs, and dishes. We both like nuts and candy. We would also like to have our Daddy home for Christmas. Tom and Janey Reader
Dear Santa: I am a little boy six years old. This is my second year in school. I have been a very good boy this year. I shuck corn and feed the pigs for Daddy and wash dishes and bring in wood for Mother. I won’t ask for much but I would like to have a big fire truck and a train and some crayons and a color book, and also some fruit and candy. Bring Mother and Daddy something too. Larry Corder P.S. – Don’t forget the little boys and girls whose daddies are in the service.
Dear Santa: You never have forgotten me and I hop you won’t this year for I’d like to have a walking-duck, a sack of marbles, a money-bank and please try to find me a small flashlight. And if you have any fruit and candy left in your sack by the time you get to my house, I hope you will leave me a little for I have been a good little boy. I am five years old. I will leave our door unlocked for you. Loy Melvin Lee, Alvaton, Route 1
Dear Santa: I am a little girl four years old expecting you to come see me Christmas Eve night. My daddy is in the service, stationed somewhere in Japan. I want you to bring me a big doll, doll buggy, some paper dolls, candy, oranges, peanuts and anything else you want to bring me. Don’t forget my little cousin, Joe Lane Willis, also four years old, and my brother, McHugh. I’ll be good, so I’ll be looking for you. Wanda Lou Ellis
Dear Santa: My name is Willa Dean Taylor and I am eight years old. I wrote you a letter last Christmas and I got everything I asked for. This time I want a ring, writing desk, doctor and nurse’s kit, storybook, checkers, play money, candy and fruits. Please don’t forget my cousins. We are all living together until our daddies get home. Willa Dean Taylor
Dear Santa: I am a girl age 10. I want you to bring me a sweater and skirt. I have a little sisters. Her name is Patricia Sandra and she wants a big doll. And please, Santa, don’t forget my sweet little brother. His name is Richard Neal and he will be 2 next month. You can fill our stockings with fruit and candy. And, Santa, please don’t forget my Uncles Hollis Meredith. He is with the Army Air Force in Japan. Wish you could bring him home for Christmas. Carol Fay Jackson
1988
Dear Santa, I love you Santa and I have been good. Please bring me a pink bicycle with no training wheels, some babies, a play sewing machine, legos and a stroller. Please put earrings in my stocking like you did last year. I will leave you some chocolate chip cookies taped to the garage door. Love you, Lindsay, Age 4.