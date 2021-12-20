Editor’s note: From depressions to wars and devastating tornadoes, southcentral Kentucky has not been immune to tragedy and strife.
But through it all, children have found comfort and joy in the simple task of sending letters to the jolly chief elf of the North Pole, Santa Claus.
This Christmas week, the Daily News will be publishing letters to Santa from local children pulled from our archives, along with some vintage Christmas advertisements from our pages. The letters are listed in order based on the year they appeared.
1925
Dear Santa Claus: If I am not too late, will you please help a little boy? I am five years old and I want something to eat for Christmas. I would like anything that is good. Please bring my brothers, 10 and 13, some underwear, and mama some good coffee. There are seven of us. C.C. Burnette, 200 Park street.
1927
Dear Santa: I want you to bring me some A B C blocks and a little train and some fruits and candys and some nuts and a pair of gloves. From, Marguerite Holcomb, 435 College Street.
Dear Santa Claus: I am a little boy seven years old. I have blue eyes and brown hair. Santa I have been a good little boy all year. I will tell you what I want you to bring me for Christmas. A pair of skates, a large rubber doll, a BB gun, a scooter that has a brake on it, a blackboard, a storybook, fruit, candy and nuts. I also have a little brother named Jim Tutt Jr., and he wants a wagon, a ball, and he says please tell you not to forget his candy, fruit and nuts. Our stockings will be hanging beside the fire side by side. Your little boy, Frank B. Snodgrass, Smiths Grove, Ky.
1928
Dear Santa: ‘Tis late to write, but I have been sick with scarlet fever and diptheria, so I am better now. I want a sheep skin coat, aviator cap, rubber boots, lots of apples, nuts and candy. Your little boy, James T. Hunton, 224 Fourteenth street P.S. – Bring sister a doll.
1944
Dar Santa: I am a little girl 10 years old an in the fifth grade. My name is Sue Frances Bentley. I would like a doll, bicycle, war bond, skates, fruit and nuts. Please don’t forget my daddy who is in the army and is somewhere in France. Sue Frances Bentley.
Dear Santa Claus: Will you have time to stop at my house this year? I have been a good little boy this year. I am five years old and would like to have an airplane, boat, candy and fruits. Bring my brother James a jeep, plane and train. We know that toys are scarce this year so we will be glad to to get what you can spare. Tommie Stevens, 1025 Laurel Ave.
1983
Dear Santa, This year I am not asking a lot for Christmas. I realize that Christmas is a time of year when you share and visit people. So I just would like for you to fill my stocking with joy and wrap love in the box and place them under the tree. Your friend, Michelle.
1988
Dear Santa, My name is Christopher, and I have been looking forward to Christmas this year. I have been a good boy, so bring me a guitar and drums, atari game, roger rabbit and a piano and lots of other things. Santa say Hi to Rudolph. Your Friend, Christopher.
Dear Santa, I hope I have been good enough that I could get things. I want a real car, a California Barbie, a wheel of furtine play along, Win Lose or draw game, a fun house game, a Double Dare game, I’m telling game and a Ken Barbie. Love, Shayla, Age 8.