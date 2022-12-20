Editor’s note: From depressions to wars and devastating tornadoes, southcentral Kentucky has not been immune to tragedy and strife.
But through it all, children have found comfort and joy in the simple task of sending letters to the jolly chief elf of the North Pole, Santa Claus.
This Christmas week, the Daily News will be publishing letters to Santa from local children pulled from our archives, along with some vintage Christmas advertisements from our pages. The letters are listed in order based on the year they appeared.
1928
Dear Santa: I am a little girl five years old. I will write you what I would like to have for Christmas. I want a baby doll, a set of dishes, a little broom, a toilet set, pair of gloves and fruit and nuts. Santa if you have any little slippers to fit. Bonnie May, my doll you brought last Christmas, she needs a new pair bad. Your little friend, Alberta Carpenter
Dear Santa Claus: I am a little boy nine years old. I want you to bring me a scooter, a bicycle, a little wagon, a pair of boots, a set of tools and all kinds of candy and fruit. I am your little boy. Codell Davenport, 532 High Street
Dear Santa: I am a little girl three years old. I want a big sleepy doll with brown hair and says mama and bassinet, or cradle, a set of dishes and anything else you have to spare. Dont’ forget mama and dady and grannie. Dorothy May Kitchens, 1427 High St.
1944
Dear Santa Claus: Will you have time to stop at my house and leave me a small doll, as you brought me a large one last Christmas. And I would like to have a blackboard, too, also some fruit. And please don’t forget my little brother, Loy, who is only four years old. Thank you Santa. Ramona June Lee Alvaton Route 1
Dear Santa: I want a doctor set and a cap gun and school bag. That is all. Stewart Kimmel, 305 Sumpter avenue
Dear Santa Claus: How are you? It is getting close to Christmas. Guess you have a bad cold. Now I want to tell you what I want for Christmas. I want Lincoln Logs and a little fire truck, tinker toys, candy, fruit and nuts. I will have my stockings hanging up on a chair. I will be waiting for you Christmas. Guess you are very busy now. I must sign off. Thinking of you. Donley Runner Bowling Green Route 4
1990
Dear Santa I help with my little sister, Kayla and have been good most of the time I would like you to bring me 3 things Cool Cuts Kara, a tea set, & Baby Bubbles. Please bring Kayla something too, maybe a baby doll. I love you Lindsay. P.S. Could you bring my dog Gracie a new squeakie?
Dear Santa, I want some toys, Merry Christmas! I hop you get lots of sleep. Don’t get sick. How are you? Don’t run into a tree. How are your elves? How are your reinder? Love Sarah, age 7