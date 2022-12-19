Editor’s note: From depressions to wars and devastating tornadoes, southcentral Kentucky has not been immune to tragedy and strife.
But through it all, children have found comfort and joy in the simple task of sending letters to the jolly chief elf of the North Pole, Santa Claus.
This Christmas week, the Daily News will be publishing letters to Santa from local children pulled from our archives, along with some vintage Christmas advertisements from our pages. The letters are listed in order based on the year they appeared.
1928
Dear Santa Claus: I am a little boy eight years old and go to school every day. I want you to bring me a coaster wagon, an airplane, a pop gun and lots of fruit and candy. Don't forget my three little sisters. William Kitchens, 1427 High St.
My dear Santa Claus: I am a little boy five years old. I want a tricycle, train on track, little dog, airplane, fruit, nuts and candy. Yours truly, Eugene Gann
Dear Santa Claus: I am a little girl five years old. I want a big sleepy doll, a bassinet, a set of dishes and anything else you want to bring me. Don't forget the baby. Edith Louise Kitchens, 1427 High St.
1944
Dear Santa Claus: I am a good little girl, 8 years old. I have been good all this year. So will you please bring me a set of little dishes and a doll and also a little table. Thank you very much, Martha Weaver Claypool
Dear Santa, I sure wish you would bring me some toys and some fruit, but you can bring me anything you want to. So bye bye for now. Love to you. Patsey Combs, 138 Eighth St.
Dear Santa: I want a doll bed and a sewing set if you have it and some candy, oranges, apples. My name is Minnie Miller. I live on Fourth and High Street back of A. Williams Coal Yard. My age is 13. With Love Minnie Miller
Dear Santa Claus: Two pistols and one rifle. Little soldiers and a Canteen and candy and nuts and fruit. I will try to be a good boy. Yours truly, David Stephenson, 625 Woodford St.
Dear Santa Claus: I am a little girl nine years old. I am sick in the bed. I would like a doll and a black board and some fruit, candy and nuts in my stocking Christmas morning. Deloris Dean Simmons 416 Second St.