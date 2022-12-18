Editor’s note: From depressions to wars and devastating tornadoes, southcentral Kentucky has not been immune to tragedy and strife.
But through it all, children have found comfort and joy in the simple task of sending letters to the jolly chief elf of the North Pole, Santa Claus.
This Christmas week, the Daily News will be publishing letters to Santa from local children pulled from our archives, along with some vintage Christmas advertisements from our pages. The letters are listed in order based on the year they appeared.
1928
Dear Santa Claus: As it is almost Christmas I will write and tell you what I want. I am a little girl four year old and I want you to bring me a little doll bed, plane and a little stove and a little doll if you can also some apples, oranges, grapes and nuts. I live on Thirteenth street, between Kenton and Laurel. So please don’t forget me. Violet M. Hardcastle
Dear Santa: I am a little girl four years old and would like for you to remember me. Please bring me a dolly, scooter, story book, some paint, colors, blackboard and chalk. Don’t forget to bring my little sister a dolly too. Your little friend, Virginia Webb Sparks
Dear Santa Claus: I am a little girl 7 years old. I want a blackboard for Christmas, and colored chalk, and I want a pencil box, and candy, fruit and nuts. I guess this will be all. Your little friend, Frances Pemberton.
Dear Santa Claus: I am a little girl 5 years old. I want you to bring me a scooter, a bus and football, lots of candy, fruits, nuts of all kinds. Please do not forget my little sister, Phyllis. Your little friend, Karl Lightfoot.
Dearest Santa: Christmas will soon be here and I am expecting you to come to see me. I would like for you to leave under my tree, a table and chair set, dishes, doll and doll bed. Please don’t forget my little brother, Roger Gale. He wants a wagon, a dog and a ball. Some candy, fruits and nuts. Your little friend. Charlotte Dale White
Dear Santa: I am a little boy seven years old. I go to school every day. I will write you what I would like to have for Christmas. I want a little gun, an airplane, a good story book, some fire crackers and fruit and nuts. Merry Christmas to you and Mrs. Claus. Your old friend, Morris Carpenter.
Dear old Santa: I guess you still remember me. But I thought I would write to tell you that I had moved to 128 1-2 Main street. I want a scooter, football, new suit, fruit, nuts and candy. With love, Edgad Gann
1944
Dear Santa Claus: I am in the second grade. Please bring me an army training gun, a B-29, army set, and landing barge. My little sister, Virginia, wants a doll house, doll, dishes and nurse set. We would like some candy and nuts also some oranges and apples. Robert Carlisle Goodwin and Edith Virginia Goodwin, 1142 Kenton Street.
Dear Santa, We are twins, Charles and Charlene from the orphans home. We are making our home with Mr. and Mrs. Warner Elrod, of Oakland, Route 1. We would like to have a new coat and leggings, a piece and fruit and candy. Please don’t forget us. We are a girl and a boy five years old. Thanks. Charles and Charlene.
1990
Dear Santa, My name is Shasta. I am 8 years old. I have been a good girl this year, so here is what I want. A radio and a New Kids-on-the-block cassette. I will leave milk and cookies for you. Shasta, age 8.
Dear Santa, I want to ride on your sleigh with you guide your deer and I want three Nintendo tapes and want a brother and sister and my mom wants 80 pencil and my two grandmas wants health and strength and my grandpa wants a new car. Yours truly. Timothy, age 8.