MORGANTOWN – Prosecutors will seek the death penalty against a man accused of shooting his estranged wife and in-laws at their Butler County home last month.
Blake Chambers, commonwealth’s attorney for Butler County, filed notice Monday of his intent to seek the death penalty for Joseph Carey, 32, of Bowling Green.
Carey is charged with three counts of murder and three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment in the deaths of Angela R. Carey, 30, and her parents, Charles W. McGranahan, 79, and Lupe V. McGranahan, 63, all of Morgantown.
The three were found shot to death Jan. 19 at their home on Lonnie Snodgrass Road, just off Ky. 79 north of Morgantown.
The case is eligible for capital punishment due to it being a violent offense involving multiple deaths.
On Tuesday, Kentucky State Police Detective Shae Foley testified during a preliminary hearing in Butler District Court that Joseph Carey confessed to multiple law enforcement officers that he shot the three victims.
Butler District Judge J.B. Hines sent the case to the grand jury and ordered Joseph Carey to remain held without bond in the Butler County Jail.
Questioned by Chambers, Foley said he was called to the home on Lonnie Snodgrass Road regarding the incident.
Foley said a county constable was the first law enforcement officer to arrive at the scene and encountered Joseph Carey on the property, where he reportedly confessed to the shootings.
Angela Carey’s body was found in the front doorway, Lupe McGranahan’s body was found about 8 feet away inside the home and Charles “Chuck” McGranahan’s body was found near a kitchen island around the corner from the location of the other two bodies.
Foley testified that each victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and that Joseph Carey admitted using a 9 mm handgun to carry out the shootings.
Foley estimated that about 30 rounds were fired in the incident, with police finding three empty eight-round magazines in the home and a partially empty magazine in the handgun.
An unloaded shotgun was found lying a few feet away from the feet of Chuck McGranahan’s body, and police recovered a handgun from the vehicle Joseph Carey used to travel to the home, Foley said.
Joseph Carey traveled there with his mother, who later told police she had no inkling that her son was going to commit any violent acts, Foley said.
Three children were taken from the home – one was found seated on a couch in the living room, and Foley testified that police learned the other two children hid in a bathroom closet at the request of their grandmother when Joseph Carey arrived.
Foley said Angela Carey was the mother of the three children, and she and Joseph Carey are the parents of two of the children taken from the home.
After the shootings, the detective said, Joseph Carey kicked open the door to the bathroom where two of the children hid and escorted them out of the house.
“(Joseph Carey) said he covered the (older child’s) head with a towel so she wouldn’t witness the carnage at the scene,” Foley said.
Joseph Carey’s attorney, Jennifer Wittmeyer of the state Department of Public Advocacy, asked whether her client gave a motive for the shootings.
“He initially described that it was due to (Angela Carey) taking the children, then he said it was due to self-defense,” Foley said.
The detective testified that the Careys had difficulties in their marriage that led to Joseph Carey being served with divorce papers in December.
“Custody (of the children) had not been formally determined in a court setting, but it is my understanding there was a verbal and written agreement to share custody,” Foley said.
Asked to elaborate on the self-defense claim, Foley said Joseph Carey told police he had gone to the home to see his children and was talking to Angela Carey in the doorway when he heard Lupe McGranahan tell her husband to get the shotgun.
“(Joseph Carey) said at that time he panicked upon hearing those words,” Foley said.
Joseph Carey told police he did not initially travel to the home to harm his estranged wife and didn’t intend to harm the children, Foley said.
The weekend before the incident, Joseph Carey had met with a psychiatrist at an area hospital while there to be screened on another matter, and doctors determined he was not at risk for suicide or to harm others, according to the detective.
Joseph Carey was jailed initially under a $1 million cash bond, but Hines ordered the bond altered after Chambers filed notice of intent to seek the death penalty.
“In terms of an individual who has admitted to killing three people in the same family, it’s important for the safety of that family and the community that there be no bond in this case,” Chambers said in court.
