The prosecutor in a Barren County case involving the slaying of a Glasgow couple will seek the death penalty against the man accused of shooting them.
Barren County Common-wealth’s Attorney John Gardner filed notice Tuesday of his intent to seek enhanced penalties for Cody Nathaniel Bacon, 21, of Glasgow.
Bacon is charged with two counts of murder and two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment in the Sept. 2 deaths of David A. Pace, 24, and Brittany R. Pace, 23, both of Glasgow.
Court records identify Bacon as David Pace’s brother.
Gardner’s filing signals his intent to seek the death penalty against Bacon, as well as other enhanced penalties that include life in prison without parole or life in prison with no chance at parole for 25 years.
Under state law, a person convicted of murder can receive a minimum sentence of 20 years and a maximum punishment of life in prison with no chance at parole for at least 20 years, though certain capital murder cases are eligible for enhanced penalties.
Bacon’s case is eligible under state law for the death penalty due to there being multiple victims.
Bacon has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him and is due to return to Barren Circuit Court for a hearing March 21. No trial date has been set in his case.
The Glasgow Police Department investigated the double homicide.
An arrest citation said police arrived at a residence on North Race Street soon after a man called 911 to report he had shot his brother and sister-in-law.
GPD Sgt. Wesley Hicks said in the citation that when he arrived at the scene, he saw a man waving his arms at him.
Hicks then commanded the man, later identified as Bacon, at gunpoint to drop to his knees.
Glasgow police said officers encountered Bacon with a weapon in his hands and that he complied with officers’ commands before being taken into custody.
Bacon was detained and “began to state he was sorry for what he done,” according to court records.
“Bacon stated that he had shot his brother and sister-in-law because he was tired of his brother and sister-in-law arguing/fussing with the children,” Hicks said in the arrest citation.
Two children were reportedly behind Bacon at the time he fired the gun, the arrest citation said, accounting for the two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.
– Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.
— Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.