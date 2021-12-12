MONDAY UPDATE: The tornado-related death toll in Warren County has risen to 15, including two infants, according to the Warren County Coroner's Office. Two victims have died at area hospitals. The rest were found at disaster sites.
The victims range in age from infant to 77, and at least 11 of the 15 were found on Moss Creek Avenue, one of the hardest-hit locations.
In a news release, the coroner's office identified the 15 people:
- Cory Scott, 27, male, found at residence on Vanmeter Road in Rockfield;
- Mae F. White, 77, female, found at residence on Hillridge Court;
- Victoria Smith, 64, female, found near residence on Moss Creek Avenue;
- Rachel Brown, 36, female, found near residence on Moss Creek Avenue;
- Steven Brown, 35, female, found near residence on Moss Creek Avenue;
- Nariah Cayshelle Brown, 16, female, found near residence on Moss Creek Avenue;
- Nolynn Brown, juvenile male, found near residence on Moss Creek Avenue;
- Nyles Brown, 4, male, found near residence on Moss Creek Avenue;
- Alisa Besic, adult female, found near residence on Moss Creek Avenue;
- Selmir Besic, juvenile male, found near residence on Moss Creek Avenue;
- Elma Besic, juvenile female, found near residence on Moss Creek Avenue;
- Samantha Besic, infant female, found near residence on Moss Creek Avenue;
- Alma Besic, infant female, found near residence on Moss Creek Avenue;
- Robert Williams Jr., 65, male, died at TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville due to injuries sustained in the storm;
- Say Meh, 42, female, died at The Medical Center at Bowling Green as a result of injuries sustained in the storm.
PREVIOUS REPORTING: A total of 12 people have been confirmed dead and as many as 15 people have been treated for injuries as a result of the tornado cluster that raged through Bowling Green early Saturday, officials said.
Warren County Coroner Kevin Kirby said Sunday morning that an additional death had occurred a day after saying his office had investigated 11 storm-related fatalities.
Kirby said deputy coroners are in the process of locating next of kin for some of the victims, some of whom were juveniles.
"I pray that we don't receive any calls (of more fatalities) tomorrow," Kirby said Sunday. "We've seen families that have lost their home, their clothing, their car, plus they've lost someone in their family. It's a tragic day in the community and definitely a tragic day for those families.”
Bowling Green Police Department Chief Michael Delaney said during a Sunday morning news conference at BGPD headquarters that the whereabouts of at least 10 people believed missing have not been confirmed, adding that it's possible that some may be hospitalized or otherwise unable to contact family members due to lacking power.
Delaney said about 10 to 15 people have been transported to area hospitals for injuries, with many casualties coming from neighborhoods in the area of Russellville Road.
"Seeing the tragedy of people that you love and the community you love go through something like this is tough, but that's what we signed up to do, is to provide service to our community," Delaney said. "We're public servants first and foremost, but I'm human, so is it tough to see the devastation and see people lose their lives and lose their houses? Yes it is."
Recovery efforts led by local first responders are ongoing.
Bowling Green Fire Department Chief Justin Brooks said that primary and secondary searches for unaccounted-for victims have been completed.
"Now we're going to get into the search of the debris," Brooks said Sunday during the press conference. "This operation will carry on for the next couple days, it will go to dark and we will pick up when daylight breaks the next day."
Bowling Green Municipal Utilities General Manager Mark Iverson said that about 5,600 customers remained without power as of Sunday morning.
At the peak of the storm, roughly 24,000 out of BGMU's 31,000 customers had lost power, Iverson said.
In addition to the 23 BGMU linemen who have worked continuously to restore power, 38 linemen from BGMU's mutual aid network were anticipated to come to Bowling Green on Sunday to aid in shoring up the city's infrastructure, removing damaged circuits, poles, transformers and other equipment, Iverson said.
An estimated 50 transmission poles, which move power among BGMU substation, were damaged, along with another 50 poles that distribute power.
"When you have damage to pole infrastructure, it's an effort to do that rebuild," Iverson said during Sunday's conference at BGPD. "This has been a major event that transected the city from west to east and went right through the heart of town. Especially if you're in a majorly impacted area, as far as anticipation of how long this is going to take, my standard answer is it will be weeks, not days.
"We will do our level best to be as quick as we can to get people back on, but there's a lot of major reconstruction that will be taking place, so make plans accordingly."