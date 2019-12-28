How many candidates is too many? The question has resurfaced in regard to the race for Bowling Green City Commission.
In the 2016 and 2018 general elections, 13 and 12 candidates, respectively, filed to run for a city commission seat. One candidate eventually dropped out in 2016, leaving a dozen running for the four commission seats both times.
That wouldn’t have happened before 2016, when a primary system was in place. In city commission elections prior to 2016, when nine or more candidates were running, a primary was held to narrow the field to eight.
But a primary meant city commission candidates were spending roughly a year or more campaigning for a two-year, nonpartisan term. That time and cost expenditure led to the city commission voting in 2014 to end the primary system.
However, with voters having faced a field of 12 candidates in the past two elections, Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson last fall polled commissioners to see if there is support for returning to a primary system.
“No one responded,” Wilkerson said, and the deadline to enact a change for 2020 has passed.
“When we first considered (getting rid of the primary), we were not getting a great number of applicants,” Wilkerson said. “So when that ninth person filed (triggering a primary) everyone groaned” as candidates then had to run twice with the accompanying expense.
“We thought (the primary system) was a deterrent to getting good candidates,” he said. But with 12 active candidates the last two commission elections, Wilkerson said he has heard complaints of people getting “name fatigue” when they enter the voting booth.
Eliminating the primary “hasn’t done what I expected,” Wilkerson said.
An informal gathering of input on the issue via Twitter last week showed general support for restoring the primary.
Many observers feel that in a large field, name recognition is key, giving incumbents an advantage.
During the last two elections, only one incumbent failed to be reelected – Rick Williams fell 48 votes short of regaining a commission spot in 2018. In 2016, incumbent Commissioner Melinda Hill did not run for reelection. Taking her spot was a former (and current) commissioner, Brian “Slim” Nash.
Two current city commissioners told the Daily News they understand both sides of the issue.
Commissioner Sue Parrigin said “I could go either way,” but added that a downside to a primary was that when she first ran in 2014 with a primary, “it felt like I ran for an entire year for a two-year term,” she said, adding: “It’s expensive to run for public office.”
That year, the primary only eliminated one candidate.
Commissioner Dana Beasley-Brown said a primary “has both pros and cons.”
The negative is that it takes a lot of energy and time to run, and incumbents could “spend that time, hopefully, governing,” she said.
Also, having such a large field, where people might not know much about each of the candidates, “hurts our democracy. It’s hard to have the conversations we need to have,” she said.
On the plus side, a primary would “require everyone serious about running” to expend a full effort instead of waiting until late summer to begin a campaign, she said.
One statewide change that is coming in 2020 is an earlier filing deadline for nonpartisan races without a primary – from the traditional second Tuesday in August to June 2.
Beasley-Brown said if the earlier filing deadline does not reduce the number of candidates as the city has seen in the last two elections, she would be open to voting for reinstating a primary.
Commissioner Joe Denning, however, said he’s squarely against restoring a primary system.
“I’m against it,” Denning said. “We shouldn’t have two races for the jobs we have. It’s very costly.”
City commissioners make $15,859 annually.
Nash did not return a call seeking comment.
To change back to a primary would take approval of a city ordinance by current commissioners. The next chance of that would be for the 2022 election.
As of Friday, no candidates had yet filed for the 2020 commission race.
