Debris-removal contract approved by county

An Alabama-based company with more than 50 years of experience in disaster recovery will be handling Warren County debris removal and other services related to the aftermath of the Dec. 10-11 tornadoes.
Warren Fiscal Court approved the contract with CrowderGulf on Friday morning, and county Public Works Director Josh Moore said pickup of vegetative debris would start Saturday, Dec. 18, and "ramp up" the following week.
"We'll start with vegetative debris and then move to other things," Moore said. "People should make two piles – one for vegetative and one for everything else."
The contract with CrowderGulf calls for a maximum cost of $3,964,950, but Moore said the county's designation as a federal disaster area means that cost will be totally covered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency for 30 days after the emergency declaration.
Because of that timetable, Moore said it was important to move quickly on finding a debris-removal vendor.
"There's a proper way to do this," Moore said. "We spoke to a half-dozen of these contractors. We wanted one that would follow all guidelines for proper disposal."
The county magistrates also approved Friday a contract with the Tetra Tech Inc. engineering firm for professional disaster debris monitoring services. It carries a maximum cost of $1,074,348.
"We were advised that, in order for the city and county to be reimbursed properly, we needed to go with companies on the management side and the removal side that had done this type of work before," Moore explained. "We looked at what is best for all our citizens."
Moore said the 100% reimbursement will continue for another three weeks. After that, he said the city and county will share costs but will still get some reimbursement from FEMA.
"Usually FEMA will cover 75% of the cost after that initial 30 days," he said. "Locals pick up the other 25%."
The extreme steps the city and county are taking for debris removal are needed, Moore said, in what is an extreme disaster.
"We've had bad snow storms, floods and hail storms," Moore said, "but none of our employees have ever seen anything like this."
Warren County Emergency Management Director Ronnie Pearson echoed those thoughts about the severity of a storm system that brought multiple tornadoes to the county.
"Our damage assessment has found more than 1,000 homes and more than 90 businesses that have damage," Pearson said. "We've had reports of damage as far out as Richardsville and Hadley."
Pearson said it will take "months, possibly years" to fully recover from the disaster.
To help with that recovery, FEMA has moved its mobile disaster recovery center that was established Thursday at Jennings Creek Elementary School to a permanent location in the former Sears space in Greenwood Mall.
That 87,000-square-foot space, mostly empty since Sears closed the store in 2018, will give those affected by the tornado a place to register for possible federal assistance.
The center will be open daily from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. until further notice, said FEMA Media Relations Specialist Nate Custer. The space will also be used as a collection center for donated items that can be given out to people in need of help because of the tornado.
Fiscal court also approved on Friday re-advertising for proposals for solid waste pickup and possibly recycling services in the county.
The request for proposals had already been advertised locally, but the magistrates on Friday approved spending $1,790.44 to advertise in the Louisville Courier-Journal and another $1,285 to advertise in Nashville's The Tennessean newspaper.
"We wanted to make sure everybody that might have interest in providing solid waste services has an opportunity to bid," said Shawn Alcott, the attorney representing the county's Division for Environmental Planning and Assistance.
"We're just advertising the RFP in more areas to try to get more responses," said Stan Reagan, environmental planning and assistance coordinator for the county. "The more responses we have, the more variety we have for fiscal court to consider."