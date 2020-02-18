One suspect in a case involving an apparent murder-for-hire received a trial date Monday.
Antonio Marsonel Wilson, 40, of Smiths Grove, is scheduled to face a jury trial Dec. 8 on charges of murder by complicity, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.
Wilson is accused of paying Jeffery Smith to kill Smajo Miropija, 49, of Bowling Green, whose badly burned body was found Feb. 8, 2019, at a building on Porter Pike.
Smith is charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence and receiving stolen property. His case is pending in Warren Circuit Court.
On Monday, Wilson appeared with his attorney, Ted Shouse, for a pretrial conference.
Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Cohron requested the Dec. 8 trial date after discussing the case with Shouse.
Warren Circuit Judge John Grise scheduled another pretrial conference Aug. 3.
Wilson has separate cases unrelated to the homicide in which he is charged with second-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment, trafficking in marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, convicted felon in possession of a handgun and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
He is represented in those cases by attorney Alan Simpson.
The Bowling Green Police Department developed Wilson as a person of interest shortly after finding Miropija’s body.
Police made contact with Wilson on Feb. 9, 2019, the day after they were called to the Porter Pike address, at which point he declined to speak with officers but said he would come in later that day for questioning.
Further attempts to contact him were unsuccessful, and on Feb. 11, 2019, police learned Wilson had made a trip to Chicago the previous day and flown from there to the Philippines, according to court records.
Wilson did not return March 1 as scheduled. He was arrested later that month in the Philippines and then extradited to the U.S. in July.
He remains in Warren County Regional Jail under a $500,000 cash bond, though Shouse indicated Monday he would file a motion to modify Wilson’s bond.
According to court records, Wilson and Miropija, the father of Wilson’s girlfriend, had been involved in a physical altercation that led Wilson enlisting Smith to kill Miropija.
An arrest warrant details an account by Smith’s girlfriend to law enforcement that she was present during a conversation between Smith and Wilson in which she heard Wilson solicit Smith to “get someone out of their life.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.