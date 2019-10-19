Bowling Green’s TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital has already waited more than a year to get its application considered to operate an ambulance service in Warren County. Now it will have to wait another couple of months.
Greenview’s original certificate of need application for an ambulance service, submitted in September 2018, was caught up in legal wrangling after being opposed by Med Center Health and its Med Center EMS subsidiary.
A vote in April by members of the Kentucky General Assembly’s Administrative Regulation Review Subcommittee opened the door for Greenview to submit its new application, and it was made public in September.
But that application by a Greenview affiliate called Warren County Ambulance Service was withdrawn Oct. 1, followed the next day by a resubmittal.
“We withdrew the application and then resubmitted in order to make sure we were complying with state regulations,” Greenview Marketing and Communications Specialist Andria McGregor explained.
The withdrawal also ensured that Greenview’s wait to have its application heard by an administrative law judge would be a bit longer.
That original CON application had a decision date of Oct. 24, but now the resubmittal moves the decision date to Dec. 26. No date has yet been set for a hearing during which Med Center EMS will have the opportunity to oppose the application.
Med Center EMS will have to make its case for why Warren County doesn’t need another ambulance service, now that Greenview’s application is moving forward under a “nonsubstantive” review process that puts the burden of proof on the existing provider.
Greenview, owned by Nashville-based Hospital Corporation of America, submitted its original CON application as nonsubstantive after an emergency administrative regulation was issued by the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services in response to a study of Kentucky’s certificate of need regulations done by Louisville’s Pegasus Institute think tank.
That Pegasus study concluded that Warren County – which has a population of more than 130,000, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates – is so underserved by the one ambulance provider that it faces a “public health crisis.”
Fulfilling that perceived need for another ambulance service is the basis of the Greenview application, as Greenview CEO Mike Sherrod pointed out in an email.
“We remain committed to providing residents with a choice in emergency services,” Sherrod said. “Bowling Green is one of the fastest-growing cities in Kentucky, yet it has only one existing ambulance provider. If approved, our new ambulance service will fill a critical gap in access to care. We hope to begin transporting patients by early 2020.”
The application indicates that Warren County Ambulance Service would take only a portion of the runs now being made by Med Center EMS, which operates 13 vehicles and made more than 23,000 runs in 2017.
The plan for the Greenview-operated ambulance service, according to the application, is to operate six vehicles and make more than 5,700 runs the first year.
But that plan is sure to face more challenges from Med Center EMS, which has been Warren County’s lone ambulance provider since 1980 and has operated with no financial support from the county or the city of Bowling Green.
Med Center Health opposed the CHFS granting of the emergency regulation that led to the nonsubstantive review and in January won a summary judgment against the CHFS ruling in Franklin County.
That led to the CHFS passing amended regulations that favor Greenview’s application. Those regulations were upheld in a narrow vote by the Administrative Regulation Review Subcommittee, clearing the way for the latest Greenview application.
Any ruling on that application will probably not be the end of the battle between Bowling Green’s two hospitals. Med Center Health filed a lawsuit last year challenging the CHFS emergency regulation and promised to continue with that litigation if needed.
“Medical Center EMS continues to meet the needs of Warren County with exceptional, award-winning service and outstanding response times, at no expense to Warren County taxpayers,” Med Center Health Executive Vice President Wade Stone said in an email. “There is no need for an additional ambulance service in Warren County.
“Our current focus is on the upcoming hearing. Our lawsuit remains in place as the facts that led to the lawsuit have not changed.”
