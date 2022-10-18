On Saturday, nearly two decades after Mammoth Cave researcher Joy Lyons happened across an abandoned 200-year-old cemetery in the woods, a critical piece of park history was officially memorialized with a National Park monument.
At the time of Lyons’ hike in 2003, the 42 small gray slabs that make up the Bransford family cemetery were hidden underneath dense undergrowth and felled trees. It was “a forgotten space that has now been remembered,” said Ed Jakaitis, Mammoth Cave cultural resource manager and park archaeologist.
Mat Bransford, an enslaved man who was brought to Mammoth Cave in 1838 against his will, was among the first enslaved men to serve as cave guides at the park. After the Civil War, he continued as a cave guide and explorer.
Several of Bransford’s descendants – Nicholas, Henry, Matthew, William, Eddie, Louis, Elzie, Arthur, Clifton and George – passed the torch for four generations, until the National Park Service took over Mammoth Cave in 1941 and purged all Black cave guides from its staff.
The Bransford history was cast in the shadows until the 1990s, when Lyons’ research unearthed it. After discovering the family cemetery, she located Mat Bransford’s great-great grandson, Jerry, and invited him to come and see it.
Jerry Bransford said that he experienced an overwhelming feeling of loneliness when he first visited, thinking about how his ancestors were forced to leave.
“Occasionally, we would find some fenced wire or a piece of a car wheel on top of an old stove, true artifacts to let you know that someone did live here,” Bransford said. “Shortly after, I thought we needed to clean this place up and restore it and make it look somebody cared. So we did.”
In the years since, park workers and volunteers have restored the cemetery and created a half-mile trail leading to it. In 2004, Jerry came out of retirement to continue the Bransford tradition as the 5th generation Mammoth Cave tour guides, a job he continues to this day.
“Many of the staff have deep roots in the park, but none so deep as the Bransfords,” said Dave Wyrick, the park’s chief of interpretation. “This is remarkable for Jerry to be doing the same thing as his ancestors did over 200 years ago.”
It’s been “rewarding” and “refreshing” to educate visitors about the accomplishments of Black guides, like discovery of many of today’s most popular passageways, Bransford said.
Finally restoring the cemetery and getting approval for a National Park monument – a very time-consuming and work-intensive process, according to Molly Schroer, Mammoth Cave public information officer – was a “relief,” he added.
“I was ecstatic and happy. I felt that a long due request had been granted,” he said. “It’s a happy looking cemetery now, not a cemetery deep out in the woods where people just abandoned it.”
Over 50 people, mostly members of the Bransford family, attended the dedication at Mammoth Cave Baptist Church. After remarks by park officials, including Bransford, the group made the half-mile trek to the cemetery.
Once there, Bransford rang a bell five times, once for each generation of Bransford cave guides, and then asked for a moment of silence. Then, the monument– a tall, black and gleaming obelisk with Mat and Nicholas Bransford’s faces superimposed on its surface and a plaque underneath with the names of each generation of Bransford cave guides – was unveiled.
Sharon Ferguson Pope came all the way from Atlanta for the event. Her grandmother, Lucille Bransford, was the sister of Clifton Bransford, a member of the 4th generation of Bransford cave guides.
“Growing up we always heard about Mammoth Cave and what the family had done,” Pope said. “It was just something that the family talked about all the time and I felt that it was very important to be part of the dedication …This is really a big deal.”
In eighth grade, Valerie Garrett told her mother about an interesting person she’d learned about in her social studies class, Matthew Bransford, a third generation Black cave guide. After her mother told Garrett that Matthew was her great granduncle, she said it was fascinating to research that part of her family history.
As Bransford approaches his second retirement, it’s unclear whether he will pass the torch again. But whatever happens, he said the legacy will last through the cemetery and monument.
“I’m hoping (visitors) will feel appreciation and gratitude and recognize that we made a real effort to get it there and it looks so nice,” he said. “It should be there indefinitely.”