Yoder's Specialty Meats, a Logan County meat processor popular with deer hunters throughout southcentral Kentucky, has been forced to halt its processing of specialty items such as summer sausage and brats made from venison in the wake of charges brought against the business by Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources.
Thirteen misdemeanor charges have been filed against Yoder's in Logan County District Court, alleging that the business violated record-keeping regulations and statutes regarding the sale of deer meat processed at the Yoder's facility.
A criminal complaint filed in Logan District Court by Fish and Wildlife Officer Sgt. Scott McIntosh charges that a search of the Rockfield business in February uncovered "unprocessed deer meat that was not tagged or labeled according to state regulation."
According to the complaint filed July 31, Yoder's also violated state statutes regarding the sale of deer meat. According to the complaint, during December and January "multiple individuals had purchased deer meat from the facility even though they had not harvested or taken a deer to that facility. Other individuals took deer to the facility to be processed and received more product than what they had brought in."
Such purchases are violations of state statutes regarding buying, selling or transporting protected wildlife or processed wildlife.
A pretrial conference in the case is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Sept. 13 in Logan District Court. In the meantime, the charges have forced some changes in how Yoder's operates. The business is open but has shut down its production of certain specialty products.
A post on the Yoder's Specialty Meats Facebook page on Monday said: "In the past we have tried very hard to work with Fish and Wildlife to process specialty items to meet the needs of our customers while staying legal. The way we process our specialty items in big batches creates a 'gray area' concerning the laws. We are trying to work through these areas at this time but will not be making any specialty items until it is completely resolved."
And that could create a hardship for local deer hunters like Bowling Green's Felton Adams.
"I have taken them a couple of deer every year for seven or eight years," Adams said. "I hope they don't have to close, because I plan on taking some deer to them this year."
Adams said Barren River Deer Processing and Smoked Meats near Barren River Lake State Park is the only other option for deer hunters in this area. So if Yoder's happens to close at some point, it would create difficulties for those hunters.
Travis Lock, a Bowling Green attorney representing Yoder's owner Alvin Yoder, expressed optimism Thursday that the case can be resolved.
Lock said the charges stem from the way the summer sausage and other specialty products are processed.
"Yoder's makes those products in large batches," Lock said. "You need substantial quantities of deer meat. They will mix several deer together to make the summer sausage. Ultimately, some is left over."
Lock said state statutes prohibit selling or trading any type of wild game meat; but he said Yoder's has had a "longstanding agreement" with the Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources allowing the company to sell the extra product at a price equalling the processing cost.
"He has been doing that for many, many years," Lock said. "It's my understanding that almost all processors share this same dilemma."
Lock said Yoder is simply wanting to recoup his processing fee when he sells the specialty products, but he admits that "the statutes are quite concerning."
"I don't know how this will play out," Lock said. "But I'm optimistic that we can get it worked out."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.