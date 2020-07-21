A Bowling Green man suspected in a deadly burglary has received copies of the evidence in his murder case, the man’s attorney said Monday.
Nathanael Mieses Nevarez, 20, appeared in Warren Circuit Court over Skype for a pretrial conference in multiple criminal cases.
Nevarez is charged with murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, tampering with physical evidence and two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment in a Dec. 27 incident at a Torridge Avenue apartment in which Holden Heath, 19, of Bowling Green, was shot and killed.
Nevarez’s attorney, James Rhorer of the state Department of Public Advocacy, said Monday that his client received digital copies of discovery evidence in the murder case, but Nevarez has had trouble viewing some of the information on a computer at Warren County Regional Jail due to technical issues.
Rhorer said he would visit Nevarez soon to go over the evidence with him.
Warren Circuit Judge John Grise set another pretrial conference for Oct. 19.
Bowling Green Police Department Detective David Grimsley testified at a hearing this year that Nevarez planned to rob Heath.
Heath named Nevarez as the person who shot him soon after officers arrived at the apartment, Grimsley testified. Heath later died at an hospital.
At the earlier hearing, Grimsley testified that Nevarez had seen social media posts referring to drug activity that led him to force his way into Heath’s apartment and a struggle occurred between Heath and Nevarez leading up to the shooting.
Nevarez is charged in a separate indictment with two counts of second-degree burglary and one count each of receiving stolen property (less than $10,000), custodial interference, second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal mischief, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Another indictment accuses Nevarez of being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.