A Nashville woman who admitted to her role in the deadly robbery of La Placita market was sentenced Tuesday to four years in prison.
Lilian Yamileth Duron, 25, was sentenced in U.S. District Court on a count of interference with commerce by robbery.
The March 17, 2017, robbery of the store on Morgantown Road led to the death of Jose Cruz, 31, of Bowling Green, who was shot while attempting to intervene.
Duron admitted to wiring a $1,500 money order from the store to Honduras that she knew would later be stolen by her boyfriend, Jose Adan Mejia Varela.
Authorities would arrest five people in connection with the La Placita incident, but Duron's attorney and federal prosecutors agreed that Duron, who claimed to be back home in Nashville by the time the robbery occurred, had the least involvement in the conspiracy.
Duron pleaded guilty in November, the only one of the five co-defendants to have admitted guilt so far.
Four of Cruz's relatives addressed the court at Duron's sentencing hearing.
Jose Cruz's mother, Maria Cruz, wrote a letter that was read aloud by an interpreter.
"My son was a noble man ... a man with a promising future full of projects and goals with a constant desire to make a better future for his children," Maria Cruz's letter said. "I don't know what's in the heart of a person who decides to take the life of another human being ... but to say that (Duron) feels remorse is not enough."
Duron's attorney, Ralph Beck, filed a sentencing memorandum last week asking that Duron, who has been in Grayson County Detention Center since 2017, be sentenced to time served.
Beck said that Duron had no criminal history prior to the robbery and played a comparatively minor role in the incident. He also detailed Duron's childhood in Honduras, in which Beck said she attained a second-grade education and was given away by her mother at age 6 when her stepfather tried to rape her.
Duron has been in a long-term relationship with Varela, and the couple have three children together, Beck said.
Duron gave a tearful apology in court.
"My boyfriend brainwashed me into doing things," Duron said through an interpreter. "I did not want to do it, but (my boyfriend) told me I had to go with him. ... I'm so very sorry from the deepest part of my soul and I want you to know that."
Assistant U.S. Attorney Marisa Ford made no request for a specific prison term for Duron.
U.S. District Court Chief Judge Greg Stivers decried the "simple depravity and recklessness" of the robbery and Cruz's death, but also said that Duron's punishment should be proportionate to her involvement compared to the alleged actions by her co-defendants.
"It would appear unjust to treat all defendants the same because they aren't all equally culpable," Stivers said. "Her history of abandonment is sympathetic and it is my understanding that she was, at best, a reluctant participant in the crime."
Federal sentencing guidelines, which take into account the significance of a defendant's crimes and any prior criminal history, called for a prison term of 70 to 87 months.
Four others charged in the robbery and slaying have maintained not guilty pleas.
Varela, Jorge Santos Caballero-Melgar and Jonny Alexander Relles-Martinez are charged with conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery, conspiracy to carry or possess a firearm during a crime of violence, interference with commerce by robbery and murder through use of a firearm during a crime of violence.
Relles-Martinez is accused of firing the fatal gunshot.
Estrellita Soto also faces robbery and conspiracy charges.
Caballero-Melgar is additionally charged with illegal reentry after deportation, while Relles-Martinez and Varela have also been charged with illegal possession of a firearm.
Federal prosecutors have indicted the five co-defendants as part of a larger group of 13 people accused of robbing Hispanic-owned businesses in multiple states.
Court filings indicated that Duron's participation in the alleged conspiracy involved only the La Placita incident.
