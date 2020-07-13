The only one of five suspects in the deadly La Placita shooting to have pleaded guilty is set to be sentenced Tuesday, and her attorney has asked that she be given time served.
Lilian Yamileth Duron, 25, pleaded guilty last year to interference with commerce by robbery. The charge stemmed from the March 17, 2017, robbery of the Morgantown Road store in which Jose Cruz, 31, of Bowling Green, was shot and killed.
Police arrested five people in the incident, part of a larger conspiracy in which 13 people are accused of robbing Hispanic-owned businesses in multiple states.
Duron has been held in Grayson County Detention Center since Oct. 1, 2017, according to her attorney, Ralph Beck.
Duron’s participation in the La Placita incident was relatively minimal compared to her co-defendants, Beck said.
In a sentencing memorandum filed Thursday in U.S. District Court, Beck said the evidence would show that Duron traveled to La Placita with co-defendant Estrellita Soto on the day of the robbery and wired $1,500 to Honduras, knowing that the money would later be stolen by her boyfriend, Jose Adan Mejia Varela.
“As regards the La Placita crime, Duron did no planning, she did not identify the target, nor communicate directly with anyone either before or after the robbery in any way as to render aid,” Beck said in the filing, adding that Duron claims she had returned home to Nashville by the time the robbery took place. “There is no evidence that Duron did anything more than purchase a wire transfer and send it to Honduras.”
Beck pointed out in the memorandum that Duron showed remorse for her actions when she pleaded guilty and asked to apologize to Cruz’s family members attending her plea hearing.
Duron also cooperated with investigators when they visited her home, Beck said.
Varela, Jorge Santos Caballero-Melgar and Jonny Alexander Relles-Martinez are charged with conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery, conspiracy to carry or possess a firearm during a crime of violence, interference with commerce by robbery and murder through use of a firearm during a crime of violence.
Relles-Martinez is accused of firing the fatal gunshot.
Soto faces robbery and conspiracy charges, while Caballero-Melgar has also been charged with illegal reentry after deportation, Relles-Martinez is charged with illegal possession of a firearm and Varela is charged with illegal possession of a firearm.
