Taking the witness stand in his own defense, Harold Bell said on Wednesday that the shooting of his girlfriend's son was not intentional.
Bell, 54, of Bowling Green, is on trial in Warren Circuit Court on charges of murder, first-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Bell is accused of causing the death of Desmon Cunningham, 32, of Bowling Green, late on the night of April 24, 2020, outside the Woodford Street home of Cunningham's mother.
On the trial's second day, Bell was the final witness to testify, telling jurors that he and a few other people were at a cookout at the home during the day and describing how he and Cunningham had taken part in a game of dominoes with some other people there.
Bell said Wednesday afternoon that beer, liquor and champagne flowed over the course of the day among the guests, and Cunningham took part.
"Desmon was OK, but as he drank, he'd get aggressive and I'd try to do my best to just stay out the way," Bell said.
Earlier testimony from a medical examiner who performed the autopsy showed that Cunningham had a blood alcohol level of 0.188, more than twice the legal limit for drivers.
Answering questions from his attorney, Ken Garrett, Bell said that Cunningham had asked to borrow his car, and Bell declined the request, saying that Cunningham had been drinking and had recently damaged a vehicle he had been driving.
Bell said that Cunningham became angry and followed him into the house. The verbal argument briefly became physical as Bell exited into the living room.
"He came up to my face and he bumped me and I pushed him off," Bell said.
After the confrontation, Cunningham's mother decided it would be best for Bell to gather his belongings and spend the night somewhere else, Bell said.
As Bell began preparing to leave, Cunningham continued acting aggressively, Bell said, prompting three people to restrain him to prevent another fight from happening.
During that incident, a handgun fell onto the floor, and Bell testified that he picked it up and kept it in his back pocket.
"I picked it up for my safety, but (also) to try to get it out of the situation, period," Bell said.
Questioned by Garrett, Bell acknowledged that he claimed ownership of the gun during an interview with Bowling Green Police Department detectives after his arrest.
"I was trying to protect everybody and keep them out of this situation," Bell said.
Bell testified that he recalled seeing Terry Shobe arrive at the house and go with Cunningham into an alley behind the home.
Bell said he believed Cunningham was going to leave with Shobe, but the two ended up standing near the home at a place where Bell would have to walk past them to get the rest of his belongings from inside.
He also recalled seeing Cunningham hold something that was determined later to have been a lighter.
Bell said he swung toward Cunningham with the gun in his hand and missed, and Cunningham hit him and the pair were soon on the ground, with Cunningham on top of Bell.
Travious Russell, who had been at the cookout, attempted to intervene and break up the fight, running to the scene of the fracas.
"Travious bumped me and the gun went off," Bell said.
Russell was shot in the arm, and the .22 caliber bullet traveled through Cunningham's chest, perforating both lungs and his aorta.
Bell said Russell had run in on Bell's right side and that the gun was knocked out of his hand in the process.
Bell testified that he did not disclose that information to the police, saying at the time of his arrest he shot into the air.
"I didn't want to tell (police) that Travious bumped me," Bell said. "I didn't want anybody else to get in trouble."
Bell said Cunningham ran off after the gunshot, and that he didn't appear to have been wounded.
Cunningham's body was found the next morning outside the home.
Bell left Woodford Street for his house, getting his two dogs from there and going to his brother's house to spend the night.
Bell's brother woke him up the next morning to tell him that he learned that Cunningham was dead.
"I was in shock, like what the ... , what am I going to do," Bell said.
Bell testified that he grabbed a pair of pants, and with about $2,000 in his pocket, he left Bowling Green with the intention of going to St. Louis to talk to his sister and her husband, a minister.
Bell told jurors he planned to return to Bowling Green to turn himself in, but he was arrested by the Illinois State Police on April 25, 2020.
Bell insisted repeatedly that the shooting was accidental, and that he never intended to cause Cunningham's death when he picked up the gun.
"If Travious hadn't bumped me, none of this would have happened, Desmon would be alive today," Bell said. "I'm sorry about it, it was an accident, it was pretty bad luck that night."
Warren County Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Cohron cross-examined Bell, asking him why he left town if the shooting was an accident.
"I panicked, I was scared and I didn't know what to do," Bell said.
Cohron asked Bell why he did not put the gun in his car after picking it up if he claimed to not want any firearms involved in the incident.
Bell said that he was concerned mainly with leaving the house and that he was not sure what Shobe's arrival at the home meant for him.
"I'm just trying to see how the situation was going to play out," Bell said.
Bell acknowledged that he saw no one else with a gun at the cookout and was the only one to his knowledge with a gun there that night.
When Cohron asked Bell why he told police he fired a shot in the air, Bell said he did that to protect Russell from involvement in the case.
Cohron pressed Bell on how Russell would have been protected by that police statement.
"I didn't know Travious had already given a statement (to police)," Bell said.
Garrett asked a few questions on re-direct examination that allowed Bell to say that he was afraid of Cunningham, in part because of his state of intoxication and also due to an alleged incident a few months earlier in which Cunningham fired a gun into his sister's home.
Cohron asked Bell on re-cross if he and Cunningham had been together and drank in the time between the alleged incident and Cunningham's death.
Bell said he tried to mind his own business and considered Cunningham to be like a stepson to him.
"We get along fine, it's just when he drinks he gets violent sometimes," Bell said.
The trial resumed Friday with closing arguments.