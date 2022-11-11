Facing several years in prison for his role in the deadly 2020 shooting at Whiskey River Pub, Shannon Ward spoke out for the first time Thursday about the homicide.
Ward, 45, of Elizabethtown, has pleaded guilty to charges of murder and first-degree wanton endangerment in connection with the shooting, which killed Ellis Wayne Souders, 42, of Bowling Green, in the early morning hours of Sept. 5, 2020, at the bar on River Street.
Ward faces a prison term of 20-50 years or life with no chance at parole for 20 years on the murder count and 1-5 years in prison on the wanton endangerment charge.
Ward chose to have a bench trial in Warren Circuit Court to determine his sentence, and the proof phase of the two-day trial concluded Thursday with the defense calling five witnesses, including Ward, to testify.
Answering questions from his attorney, Alyson McDavitt of the Department of Public Advocacy, Ward talked about his tenure in the National Guard and then the U.S. Army, which included three total deployments to combat zones in Afghanistan and Iraq and injuries that led to his military career ending through medical retirement.
Ward was later diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and struggled with alcohol abuse, but said he tried to find stability at group therapy sessions and membership in a motorcycle club for veterans, referring to friends in both settings as his "brothers."
Ward said he carried his gun everywhere he went, having obtained a concealed carry permit.
Answering a question from McDavitt, Ward said he would feel "exposed" if he went somewhere without his handgun.
"It wasn't just for my safety, it was for my family's safety and everyone I cared about, as nuts as the world is today," Ward said.
Asked about the night of the shooting, Ward said he could not remember much about his time at Whiskey River, which came after he traveled with his girlfriend to a Nashville hospital so she could undergo testing for an illness.
Ward said he did not know anyone at the bar, and that he remembered little from the night other than going outside periodically to smoke and sitting at a corner table.
Video surveillance footage from the night at Whiskey River shows Ward and Souders interacting with each other, with Souders at one point hugging Ward and the two walking arm-in-arm to the bar for drinks, moments before the shooting occurred.
Witnesses told the Bowling Green Police Department that Souders presented no threat to Ward at any point, and that he had been trying to smooth over a tense situation at the bar just before being shot.
Asked if he remembered telling police that he felt cornered at the bar, Ward said he remembered very little of his interactions with police.
McDavitt then asked Ward how he felt about what happened at Whiskey River.
"I don't know, I never thought I'd be the one to hurt or kill somebody, be the one responsible for so many peoples' heartache," Ward said. "I don't have the words to express it ... there's nothing that I can say that wouldn't be hollow. If I had a moment in time I could take back, it would be that."
Warren County Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Cohron cross-examined Ward, asking him whether he thought it was safe for someone to carry a firearm while intoxicated.
"My definition of safe is probably different from most people's,'" Ward said. "I think most people think it's not a smart idea."
Cohron confronted Ward with his response to McDavitt's question earlier about how he felt about what happened at the bar.
"You've had over two years to think about it and you still don't know how you feel?" Cohron said.
"I don't know how to put it into words," Ward said. "I do think about it every day and how it's affected not just my family but Mr. Souders' family."
Ward's father, Fenley Ward, testified that his son came back "entirely a different person" after his deployment to Afghanistan.
"I just kept waiting for a phone call that things had happened bad with him," Fenley Ward said.
Ward's father said he lost a daughter to violent crime and that he was sympathetic to Souders' surviving family.
"There's no such thing as closure, but over time it does get better," Fenley Ward said. "I do feel for the family that lost a child, I can relate to it."
Doctors testify about evaluating Ward
A psychologist and psychiatrist who evaluated Ward while the case was pending gave insight into their findings from the witness stand.
Dr. John Mundt, a psychologist retained by Ward's defense team, testified extensively Thursday morning about his visit to Warren County Regional Jail in December to evaluate Ward.
Mundt said Ward provided details about his combat tours, including the injuries he incurred and an incident in which a fellow soldier died in his arms.
Mundt said available records showed Ward exhibited all 20 known symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder, and that Ward received the diagnosis after his time in the National Guard but prior to his enlisting in the Army.
"He literally told me just about anything can trigger this," Mundt said, going on to describe the "hypervigilance" Ward carries into most situations. "He cannot be comfortable unless he's got positive eyes on everything 360. It's hard to function in society if you have to have this degree of vigilance of your surroundings."
Mundt said a "perfect storm" of events affected Ward's health leading up to the night of the shooting.
The COVID-19 pandemic brought an end to in-person group therapy sessions, and Ward did not participate in virtual sessions, Mundt said.
Ward then lost a friend in a motorcycle crash that occurred days before the shooting.
"He was depressed and preoccupied, his PTSD effectively was not being treated at this point," Mundt said. "A lot of people were apparently noticing his deterioration."
Mundt viewed the video from Whiskey River on the night of the shooting, and he said the footage shows Ward "repeatedly trying to get to a point in the room where he can see everything."
"I would expect a person with active combat PTSD to be uncomfortable in this situation," Mundt said. "You can see the intensity in Mr. Ward's face. He looks like a hypervigilant combat veteran in an increasingly crowded bar."
Dr. Timothy Allen, a psychiatrist with the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center who was directed by the court to evaluate Ward to assess his competency to stand trial, was called by Cohron as a rebuttal witness.
Allen said he saw evidence in available medical records to suggest that Ward had sustained a traumatic brain injury, but Ward showed no permanent effects from the injury.
Allen said his review of the Whiskey River video footage did not lead him to perceive that Ward was fearful of his surroundings.
"He's a little distant but engaged conversationally for an extended period of time," Allen said. "I see him walking all around the place, interacting, when he's standing at the bar he has his back turned to a whole room full of people behind him ... I don't see a fear response."
Attorneys for both sides have until Nov. 28 to file briefs arguing their positions with Warren Circuit Judge Steve Wilson, who is expected to determine a sentence for Ward in a ruling next month.