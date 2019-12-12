A woman accused of selling her infant child to a couple in Bowling Green for $2,000 told investigators she needed money to pay bills and provide for her other four children, a detective testified Wednesday.
Preliminary hearings were held in Warren District Court for Maria Domingo Perez, Catarina Jose Felipe and Pascual Jose Manuel, who are all charged with sell/purchase a child for adoption.
Perez, 31, of Bowling Green, is suspected of selling her child, who was born in October, to Manuel, 45, and Felipe, 37, on Nov. 29.
The Bowling Green Police Department arrested the three Dec. 3 after receiving information the previous day from a Parker-Bennett-Curry Elementary School employee that a woman may have given away a baby.
Warren District Judge Brent Potter found probable cause to send the cases to the grand jury and modified each defendant's bond to $5,000 secured by 10 percent cash.
BGPD Detective Rebecca Robbins said in court that she became involved in the case Dec. 2 after officers requested assistance with a possible missing infant.
Robbins went to Perez's apartment on West 10th Avenue, where police waited several hours for her to return.
Perez's two oldest children were in school when police arrived, Robbins said.
Robbins testified that two men, a woman and a number of children lived at the residence and that they were helping Perez with her bills and with caring for her children.
After learning Perez had ridden with someone that day in an attempt to find work and had later gone to Felipe and Manuel's residence, she returned to her apartment with the infant, Robbins said.
Perez stated initially that Felipe and Manuel had been babysitting the infant for the previous three days, but she then told police she had given away the child.
"(Perez) stated she was struggling to provide for her children since her husband had been deported four months prior," Robbins said.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has placed detainers against the three co-defendants, meaning they could face deportation proceedings following the criminal case.
Police traveled to North Lee Drive and met with Felipe and Manuel at their residence.
"They stated that Maria had given them the baby," Robbins said. "They stated they were in contact with an attorney to adopt the child."
Manuel later disclosed to police that Perez received $2,000 in exchange for the child.
Under questioning from Perez's attorney, Carlos Moran, Robbins said Manuel specifically told police that he and Felipe paid $2,000 to Perez and intended to adopt the child.
Robbins said police found cash in Perez's purse, but it was less than $2,000.
The infant and Perez's other five children were taken into protective custody by social services.
Moran argued that Robbins' testimony had not established probable cause that a law had been broken and that the case should be transferred to family court, saying the possibility existed that the child had been given to the couple to "alleviate a financial burden" and that someone came up with the $2,000 "out of ignorance" with the aim of helping Perez with her expenses rather than buying her infant.
Warren County Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Tres Miller said in court that the testimony established that money changed hands in one direction and the baby was passed in the other direction, constituting a sale of the child.
The charge against each co-defendant is a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
