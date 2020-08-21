A Bowling Green man on trial on two counts of attempted murder reported feeling sick during the proceedings Thursday, prompting the jury to be sent home for the day and putting the trial’s status up in the air.
Edward Wayne Bowden, 53, is charged in an incident involving his son, Keith Edwards, in which Bowden is accused of firing a handgun and later a rifle Dec. 12, 2016, while involved in an argument with Edwards at his home on Plano Richpond Road.
Bowden’s wife, Doris Bowden, had been testifying about her recollections of what she witnessed between her husband and stepson when the trial was interrupted.
After a conference with the participating attorneys, Warren Circuit Judge Steve Wilson sent the jury home and told jurors they would be notified Friday when they would be asked to return to the Warren County Justice Center.
Once the jurors left, Wilson said Edward Bowden had reported feeling feverish and complained of a cough, sore throat and chills.
Wilson said Bowden’s temperature was checked and was found not to be above normal, but the state of Bowden’s health during the coronavirus pandemic puts the status of the trial in question for the time being.
Officials at the Warren County Regional Jail, where Bowden is being held, have been notified of the situation. Bowden’s attorney, Dennie Hardin, is expected to consult with Bowden about whether to proceed with the trial, which has been anticipated to conclude Friday.
“If he continues to be ill, I’ll have to declare a mistrial,” Wilson said. “There’s no other way around it because of the times we’re in.”
The Kentucky Supreme Court allowed criminal jury trials to resume in state judicial facilities beginning this month, and one trial was completed last week in Warren Circuit Court.
The order from the state Supreme Court resuming trials mandates that jurors maintain social distancing and wear masks in the courtroom.
Attorneys, witnesses and other involved parties are also required to wear facial coverings, though witnesses have been allowed to remove their masks while testifying on the witness stand.
Potential jurors who are ill or at high risk of contracting COVID-19 or who have health conditions preventing them from wearing masks are excused from jury service until a later date.
A provision in the Supreme Court’s order allows for cases to be postponed if an attorney or their client is ill or in a high-risk category or caring for someone ill or at high risk of contracting COVID-19.
At this point, Edwards has testified as well as a neighbor, James Helms, who called 911 after witnessing Edwards and Bowden arguing outside Bowden’s home and then hearing a gunshot after the two went inside.
Edwards testified that he threw the first punch during the scuffle with Bowden and that a handgun discharged as the two were fighting over it.
Bowden then retrieved a rifle and fired it at Edwards’ truck as he was leaving the home, Edwards said.
While on the witness stand, Edwards admitted he lied to police about seeing the gleam of a knife in Bowden’s hand when the two began fighting physically.
Edwards was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of fourth-degree assault stemming from the incident and pleaded guilty, he testified.
