A group of people accused of organized crime following an investigation into a number of Bowling Green massage parlors were arraigned Monday.
Dong Ping We, Lu Caiyuan, Lu Yuanying and Li Jionggang were arraigned in Warren Circuit Court, where they each pleaded not guilty to the charges against them and saw their cases set for a trial on May 6.
Each of the four co-defendants have been charged with engaging in organized crime and practicing massage therapy without a license.
Jionggang is also charged with promoting prostitution (two or more prostitutes), while the other co-defendants have been charged with prostitution.
Court records in the case detail a Bowling Green Police Department investigation that began in July and looked into at least four massage parlors where sex acts are alleged to have occurred.
City police began investigating Lavender Massage, owned by Jionggang, after receiving a referral from social services referencing suspicious behavior at a local bank.
BGPD Detective Ryan Dillon testified at a July hearing that police received information that Jionggang often walked into the bank accompanied by different women, did not allow them to control their own money and acted belligerently toward them and bank staff.
Detectives surveilled the Lavender Massage on Russellville Road on July 10 and observed only male customers entering and leaving the business.
After stopping a patron who had left the business and who told police he had gotten a massage there, detectives went into Lavender Massage and encountered Jionggang, Caiyuan and Yuanying.
Speaking to them with the help of an interpreter, police learned that Caiyuan and Yuanying had given massages and were not licensed, and they were cited July 10 and told to no longer give massages without proper licensing.
Three days later, Dillon drove by Lavender Massage and noticed the business appeared open and a truck parked outside the front entrance.
On July 11, a person leaving Angel Massage on E. 16th Avenue was stopped for a traffic violation. The driver admitted to receiving a back massage and a sex act at the massage parlor, was cited for the traffic violation and allowed to leave, according to court records.
Police located an online sex forum in which users discussed local massage parlors and mentioned a woman who worked at Angel Massage.
"The conversations insinuated the employees that work for the massage parlor engage in illegal sex acts," Dillon said in an affidavit for a search warrant targeting Angel Massage.
Police made contact at the massage parlor with the woman mentioned in the forums. She gave a name and birthdate, but had no identification, bank accounts, vehicles or other ways to confirm her identity.
The woman told police she came to the U.S. in April form China, and had received a ride from San Francisco to Bowling Green, but did not know the names of who drove her here or the names of the owners of Angel Massage.
"She said she has been working at Angel Massage for several months but has never received a paycheck," Dillon said in the affidavit.
Police were shown around the massage parlor, and the woman was observed taking some money and putting it in her purse.
The woman told police she came to Bowling Green to give massages, but when she arrived another woman trained her on giving sex acts and also mentioned that she owed money to someone, court records show.
Two other people, Huadi Chen and Qin Yang, are under indictment in the case on charges of engaging in organized crime and practicing massage therapy without a license. Chen is also charged with promoting prostitution (two or more prostitutes) and tampering with physical evidence.
Police investigating Chen's Blue Sky Massage parlor on Dishman Lane found 39 advertisements that mentioned the business on websites promoting commercial sex, and police surveilled the business prior to executing a search warrant, where an alternative light source used by police revealed evidence of bodily fluids on the beds, floors, light switches and walls, according to court records.
“We believe that the male clientele that we saw coming and going in the business that day received massages as well as other stuff on very dirty, unsanitary sheets,” Dillon said at the July preliminary hearing in Warren District Court.
Chen initially denied any illegal activity, but later mentioned to police that “she can’t help it if men uncontrollably masturbate,” Dillon said, adding that she does not help clients with any sex acts.
At the preliminary hearing, Dillon testified that Chen gives rides to an employee to Jasmine Spa on River Street.
An ad on a commercial sex website listed the number and address for Jasmine Spa, court records show.
