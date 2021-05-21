Prosecutors attempting to hold a Bowling Green man responsible for two overdose deaths introduced several text messages from the defendant in an effort to establish that he was active in the local drug trade.
Tracy Boyd, 53, is charged with two counts of second-degree manslaughter in connection with the Nov. 22, 2019, death of 32-year-old Joshua Kinkade and the Nov. 24, 2019, death of 38-year-old Matthew Dobring.
Boyd is also charged with three counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and engaging in organized crime.
Prosecutors are alleging that Kinkade and Dobring died of overdoses after using drugs that Boyd provided.
The trial began last week in Warren Circuit Court.
On Friday, Kentucky State Police Detective Jason Lanham was called to the witness stand.
Lanham, who is assigned to the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force, testified about his involvement in the investigation, which included peforming surveillance of a controlled drug buy using an informant on Nov. 22, 2019, hours after Kinkade was found dead.
Police were able to arrest Stephanie Silvano within hours of the buy. Silvano went on to plead guilty in the case to a count of reckless homicide and two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and awaits sentencing.
Lanham testified that he observed a man, later identified as Scott Bernauer, approach Silvano on a bicycle and leave after spending a moment with her.
Lanham said he attempted to track Bernauer's bicycle into an apartment complex after he left Silvano, saying that following a bicycle while driving a truck was a difficult task.
After Silvano's arrest, she identified a man named "C" as a source of heroin. Police determined that "C" referred to Boyd, and the investigation into Boyd led to the discovery of a series of text messages sent from his phone to various phone numbers.
Warren County Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Adam Turner had Lanham read a few dozen messages aloud Friday morning, with the prosecution attempting to establish that they contained oblique drug references and demonstrated a working relationship with Bernauer, who has also pleaded guilty to reckless homicide by complicity and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
The text messages began June 18, 2019, and continued into Nov. 21, 2019.
A number of messages from Boyd's phone mention that he is going to Unc's, "Unc" being the nickname for Robert Cage, Boyd's uncle, whose apartment is alleged to be the place where Boyd dealt drugs.
A few messages mentioned "fire," which Lanham said was slang for strong drugs, and "cream," which Lanham said was a slang term for methamphetamine.
A couple of messages mentioned Bernauer by name and at least two others featured requests to buy baking soda, which Lanham said was a cutting agent used in the making of crack cocaine.
Other messages also featured references to police and "3.5," which Lanham said meant 3.5 grams, or one-eighth of an ounce, a common measurement in a package of illegal drugs sold to an individual.
Before going over the text messages, Lanham testified that he was aware of Silvano because her name had been mentioned to detectives working a homicide investigation in Allen County.
Lanham said Silvano was never a suspect in the case, and that investigators followed a lead to a known drug house, where people there claimed that Silvano supplied them with heroin.
Boyd's attorney, Alan Simpson, asked for a bench conference, said he was not aware of the information regarding the Allen County death and made a motion to have Silvano's earlier trial testimony stricken from the record, which was overruled by Warren Circuit Judge Steve Wilson while the jury was out of the courtroom.
Defense questions lead investigator
Detective Sean Johnson of the Bowling Green Police Department spent much of Thursday afternoon on the witness stand being questioned by Simpson about his efforts during the investigation.
The cross-examination featured a focus on actions Johnson took after an anonymous tip provided via South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers three days after Kinkade's death by someone who named Ben Deboer as the supplier of the heroin that contributed to the overdose.
The day after the Crime Stoppers tip, BGPD Capt. Jason Scott sent an email to Johnson and BGPD Detective Rick Bessette, who is assigned to the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force and was also involved in the investigation.
"This puts a little kink in the manslaughter until we look into this," Scott said in the email.
Johnson said he was provided in January 2020 with an exchange of Facebook messages between Kinkade and Deboer the night before Kinkade's death that contained drug references, and Deboer was interviewed by Johnson in March 2020.
Johnson testified that Deboer had been eliminated as a suspect.
The grand jury that indicted Boyd was not presented with evidence of the Crime Stoppers tip, and Simpson questioned Johnson about that.
"I felt good about the case we had put together," Johnson said. "I felt good about the information we had."
Regarding the Facebook messages, one from Kinkade indicates an interest in visiting Deboer to buy an "eighth," which Johnson testified was a reference to marijuana.
Jurors heard an audio recording of a phone call arranging the interview, in which Johnson mentions he plans to question Deboer about Kinkade, as well as the 10-minute interview itself, in which Johnson tells Deboer he does not plan to arrest Deboer and wants to clarify something about the tip.
Asked about the message, Deboer said it referred to marijuana and denied selling any heroin or methamphetamine and also mentioned that Kinkade "lived a whole different life from me."
"I don't think you're on the radar as some big-time anything," Johnson said in the recording. "I thought I had a pretty good grasp of (the investigation), but I thought I ought to hear it from you."
Johnson met with Deboer again May 7, four days before the trial began, to serve him with a subpoena ordering him to appear as a witness.
The detective can be heard telling Deboer that he will be asked about his Facebook messages at trial.
Simpson questioned Johnson about whether he was coaching a potential witness.
"I was trying to set someone at ease who was getting visibly upset about the fact that he was going to testify," Johnson said. "He was going to be asked about those messages and his communication with Kinkade and I was telling him my understanding of how the process worked."
Simpson also questioned Johnson about messages from the night before Kinkade's death between him and Terry Stice.
Earlier in the trial, Kinkade's brother, Matthew Kinkade, testified that Stice arrived at their apartment in a white van and smoked methamphetamine with everyone there, hours before Josh Kinkade's overdose.
Messages between Josh Kinkade and Stice also featured drug references, including one from Stice saying he was interested in "work," which Johnson testified he believed was a slang term for meth.
Johnson said he attempted to question Stice two weeks ago about the messages, but Stice declined to talk.
During cross-examination, Johnson also testified that Stephanie Silvano, a co-defendant who named Boyd as her source for the drugs she provided to Kinkade and Dobring, did not tell him she had multiple drug sources, which she later testified to at trial.
Deboer took the stand briefly Friday morning and testified that Kinkade regularly visited him and they shared marijuana.
Kinkade, who Deboer said he considered to be a brother, visited Deboer the night before his death, with Deboer saying the smoked marijuana, drank and played video games.
Deboer denied using or selling heroin, meth or other hard drugs, saying he did not allow them in his residence.
