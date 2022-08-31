The attorney for a Scottsville man accused in a deadly shooting has started assembling the suspect's defense team.
Ryan Slaughter, 35, appeared Tuesday in Allen Circuit Court for a pretrial conference in a criminal case in which he is charged with murder, first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, six counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, theft by unlawful taking (firearm) and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.
Slaughter is accused of causing the death of Regina Ray, 63, of Scottsville in a shooting that is alleged to have occurred Dec. 14 during a home invasion of an apartment on Moncrief Street.
Ray died Dec. 17 from her injuries at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Another person, Christopher Jones, 27, of Scottsville, was shot during the incident.
At Tuesday's hearing, attorney Zanda Myers of the Department of Public Advocacy said she is in the process of putting together a defense team that will investigate the facts of the case and any mitigating circumstances ahead of a potential trial date.
Myers said she has been provided "quite a bit" of discovery evidence by Allen County Commonwealth's Attorney Corey Morgan.
"I need to go through that with (Slaughter) and make sure it's 100% complete," Myers said.
Morgan filed a notice in May that the prosecution would decline to make a plea offer in the case.
There have been no formal indications that Morgan's office will seek enhanced penalties, including the death penalty or life imprisonment without parole, for Slaughter.
Under Kentucky law, a prosecutor in a murder case can file a notice of intent to seek the death penalty if the homicide is believed to have occurred by the defendant during the process of another violent offense, including first-degree arson, first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, first-degree rape or first-degree sodomy.
According to court records, witnesses said the intruder in the deadly incident in Scottsville wore a black mask but recognized the person to be Slaughter by his clothing and stature.
“One subject inside the residence identified Ryan Slaughter as the shooter,” Kentucky State Police Detective Michael Waggener said in a search warrant. “A backpack belonging to Ryan Slaughter was located, discarded, near the crime scene.”
Police found a .380-caliber handgun near the site where the backpack was located, and Slaughter’s roommate told KSP that his .380 caliber handgun had gone missing, according to court records.
KSP located Slaughter, who reportedly told law enforcement that he had been at the Moncrief Street residence earlier in the evening, but he denied involvement in the shooting, according to prior court testimony from KSP Detective Shae Foley.