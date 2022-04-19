An expert witness for the defense has completed a report for a suspect accused in a deadly 2020 shooting, and the report is expected to be turned over to prosecutors soon.
The witness was hired by attorney Alyson McDavitt of the Department of Public Advocacy to complete a report following an interview and evaluation of Shannon Eugene Ward, who appeared Monday in Warren Circuit Court.
Ward, 44, is charged with murder in the death of Ellis Wayne Souders, 42, who was shot at Whiskey River Pub on Sept. 5, 2020.
McDavitt said in court Monday that records that had been sought by the expert witness to complete the report have been obtained, and she anticipates meeting with the expert this week.
"I'm anticipating we'll get a copy of the report to the commonwealth by next week," McDavitt said.
The case had been previously set for a trial to begin this month, but the trial date was removed from the docket to allow time for the attorneys to prepare their cases.
McDavitt said she was reluctant to ask for a new trial date before prosecutors have had a chance to review the report completed by the defense expert.
Warren County Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Cohron said that Ward was still at Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center awaiting a court-ordered evaluation.
"Depending on what the results of the report are, if (the defense) is not challenging competency or criminal responsibility, we should be able to set a trial date in short order," Cohron said.
Warren Circuit Judge John Grise set a pretrial conference for June 6.
Souders' shooting was investigated by the Bowling Green Police Department, which was called to the bar on River Street in the early morning hours of Sept. 5, 2020.
According to a police report, Ward was taken down by a number of people at the bar after the shooting and a handgun in his possession was removed.
Police recovered the handgun from behind the bar.
Ward’s arrest citation said witnesses told police Souders posed no threat to Ward at the time of the shooting.
Ward told officers that he had been physically attacked before using his weapon.
The citation noted that video evidence from the business does not appear to support Ward’s claim.
In a preliminary hearing held in 2020 in Warren District Court, BGPD Detective David Grimsley testified that witnesses told police there was no apparent sign of conflict between Ward and Souders before the shooting.
