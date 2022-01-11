The defense in a murder case involving a woman accused of shooting a man with a pellet gun is in the process of evaluating the available evidence.
Alison Hargis, 32, appeared Tuesday in Warren Circuit Court for a pretrial conference in her criminal case. She is charged with murder in the death of Phillip “Flip” Stewart.
Stewart, 31, was found July 24 outside Hargis’ residence on Cherry Way with multiple gunshot wounds.
He was pronounced dead at The Medical Center from internal bleeding caused by a shot from a pellet gun.
At Tuesday’s hearing, Hargis’ attorney, Deidre Bowen of the state Department of Public Advocacy, gave an update on the progress in the case.
“We have been provided with a significant amount of discovery (evidence) in the case,” Bowen said. “We are scheduling a meeting with a medical examiner as well as a few other witnesses.”
Warren Circuit Judge John Grise set another pretrial conference for March 7, saying that he wanted to set the case for trial at that hearing.
Hargis was arrested by the Bowling Green Police Department, which investigated Stewart’s death.
Police found Stewart unresponsive in the parking lot outside the Cherry Way apartment where Hargis stayed with Ronald Olson.
According to prior court testimony, Stewart and his girlfriend had come to the area to get some food from a friend at another apartment when the couple got into an argument.
BGPD Detective Ryan Dillon testified at a preliminary hearing last year in Warren District Court that the argument brought Hargis outside, where she reportedly threatened to shoot Stewart if he became physically violent with his girlfriend.
Minutes later, the girlfriend went to a friend’s nearby apartment, but a man drove by to alert her that Stewart was lying in the parking lot, Dillon said.
Hargis was identified as a suspect by police who spoke with residents in the area, and Olson told police that Hargis kept several high-powered pellet guns at the apartment and frequently shot at mailboxes, Dillon said last year.
Hargis was not at the scene when police initially responded, and after sifting through a number of tips, police learned she had been seen with James Ingram, who officers located and arrested on an unrelated warrant.
Ingram told police that Hargis admitted to him that she had shot someone with a pellet gun, Dillon testified.
“(Hargis) told Ingram she shot this man because she was defending this man’s girlfriend,” Dillon said at the preliminary hearing. “Ingram told Ali if you were defending somebody you need to turn yourself in and give police a statement. He said she didn’t want to do that and he figured there was more to the story.”
Police were later called to the Cherry Way apartment, where officers made contact with Olson.
Hargis was found in the bathroom and Olson, who allegedly denied knowing Hargis’ whereabouts at first, was arrested on a charge of first-degree hindering prosecution/apprehension.
He has pleaded not guilty to that count and his case is pending in Warren Circuit Court.
