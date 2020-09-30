Jurors in the Vincent Ficklin murder trial spent Wednesday hearing the defense put on evidence in the case.
Ficklin, 48, of Franklin, is charged with murder and first-degree robbery in the shooting of Timothy Massey, 41, of Bowling Green, who was found shot dead in a house on West 15th Avenue on Feb. 12, 2017.
Police believe Massey was shot two days earlier, on Feb. 10, 2017. In addition to the homicide, Ficklin is accused of taking Massey’s vehicle, which police recovered in Tennessee.
On Wednesday, Ficklin’s attorney, Jason McGee of the Kentucky Department of Public Advocacy, called nine witnesses to testify in an effort to raise doubts about Ficklin’s guilt.
Key to Ficklin’s defense was the testimony of Shelly Rice, a private crime scene investigator and crime scene reconstructionist who spent much of her time on the witness stand discussing blood found at the crime scene.
Relying on evidence that included a picture of Massey’s body taken by a witness, Alisha Poland, at 2:13 p.m., Feb. 10, 2017, at the West 15th Avenue house and comparing it to a photo taken two days later by the Bowling Green Police Department, Rice said she determined that about four hours had passed from when Massey was shot to when Poland took the picture of his body.
Rice’s conclusion would place the time of the shooting several hours after the theory advanced at trial by Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Cohron, who used evidence of cellphone tower activity to track Ficklin’s movements after the shooting.
According to that evidence, Ficklin was on the road to Tennessee during the time frame in which Rice suggested Massey was shot.
Rice also testified that the angle of the entry wound and the path of the bullet suggested that Massey was on his knees when he was shot, and the pattern of blood stains at the scene suggested that Massey either dragged himself under his own power or was dragged to the spot where his body was found.
Rice said the difference in color in the blood stains in the two pictures, the development of a clotting pattern seen in the picture taken by Poland and the apparent drying of blood around the perimeter of the stain seen in the picture taken by BGPD led to her conclusion.
Warren County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Adam Turner challenged Rice’s work on cross-examination, getting her to admit that her findings regarding when blood at the scene may have started clotting and drying around the edges and her other conclusions did not take into account environmental factors such as temperature and humidity.
Rice said her report was peer-reviewed, but she also testified she performed no experiments herself to help her reach her conclusions.
A number of expert witnesses also testified about performing DNA tests on clothing and other items collected from Massey and Ficklin.
Amy Smith, Kentucky State Police DNA technical leader, testified that swabs of material collected from the pockets of Massey’s jeans showed the presence of Massey’s DNA but no DNA contributions from Ficklin.
Fingernail clippings, a set of clippers and a holster collected from Massey were also analyzed and showed no DNA contributions from Ficklin as well, Smith said.
An analysis of cuttings from Ficklin’s jeans showed the presence of Ficklin’s DNA but no DNA contributed by Massey.
DNA from Massey and at least two other people was found on Massey’s jacket, but Smith said not enough information was available for analysts to determine the source of the other DNA specimens, according to testimony from Justin Schaffer, a forensic biologist with NMS Labs in Pennsylvania, which received the jacket from KSP.
Monica Woods, an investigator with the Department of Public Advocacy, testified about interviewing Jonathan Cage, an associate of Massey and others in the case, during her investigation.
Woods said Cage made statements to her in an interview in which he believed he saw a picture of Massey’s killer during a TV news report about a drug bust in Franklin in which Adrian Nolan, Jeffrey Bell and Donnie Flippin were arrested.
Prior testimony placed Flippin at the house with Ficklin and Massey on the day Massey was shot.
Aurora Schrader, a friend of Nolan’s, testified about remembering Massey knocking on the door of the room at Home Towne Suites in which she and Nolan were staying Feb. 9, 2017.
Surveillance footage from that night provides the last video evidence of Massey alive.
Schrader testified about stopping at the West 15th Avenue house Feb. 10, 2017, to get a pair of earrings she had left at the hotel and that had been picked up by Flippin.
She also testified about being threatened by Jotez Beason, who was known to use the house at West 15th Avenue to sell drugs.
Another witness, Meshaila Carter, testified about traveling with Schrader to get her earrings and hearing her talk about Massey knock on the hotel room door and reportedly threaten to call the police on Nolan.
The trial resumes Thursday with closing arguments.
