The attorney for a man accused in a deadly shooting on Glen Lily Road is reviewing evidence provided by the prosecution.
Eder Exequiel Martinez-Pineda, 30, of Bowling Green, appeared Tuesday in Warren Circuit Court for a pretrial conference in a case in which he has been charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence.
Martinez-Pineda is accused of shooting Gregorio Alberto Jimenez, who was found June 3 with multiple gunshot wounds in front of a property in the 700 block of Glen Lily Road.
Attorney Kevin Croslin, who represents Martinez-Pineda, updated the court on the status of his work.
“We are still in the process of going through the discovery,” Croslin said. “We are about halfway through, there are some recorded phone calls that have to be translated.”
Croslin requested another pretrial conference, saying that after reviewing the evidence and discussing the matter with Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Cohron, he will be in a better position to know how to proceed.
Warren Circuit Judge Steve Wilson ordered Martinez-Pineda to return to court Jan. 24.
Martinez-Pineda was arrested June 8 in Tompkinsville, five days after the shooting.
During a preliminary hearing in June in Warren District Court, Bowling Green Police Department Detective David Grimsley said investigators learned Jimenez had apparently been to a home on Collegeview Drive the day before the shooting to fight someone who lived there.
City police went to the home June 4 and found a black 2015 Chevrolet Suburban parked in the driveway, matching the description of a vehicle given by a resident on Glen Lily Road who reported hearing gunshots within a minute of seeing the vehicle drive past his home.
The Suburban was found to be registered to Martinez-Pineda’s brother Jayro Pineda, who arrived at the home on Collegeview Drive soon after police got there.
Police asked where Pineda had been the previous evening, and he replied that he had been to a restaurant with his family.
When he was asked about whether the Suburban had been involved in a shooting, Pineda refused to speak further, Grimsley testified.
The BGPD received a call from Martinez-Pineda’s ex-wife, who claimed Martinez-Pineda admitted to her that he shot Jimenez, Grimsley said.
The ex-wife agreed to make a recorded phone call to Martinez-Pineda from BGPD headquarters, and during the call Martinez-Pineda was asked about the gun allegedly used, and he said he gave it to his brother, the detective testified.
Martinez-Pineda is one of three people charged in Jimenez’s death.
Jayro Pineda is charged with tampering with physical evidence based on an allegation that he was given the weapon used in the shooting to dispose of it.
Brittany Miller, identified in prior court testimony as Martinez-Pineda’s girlfriend, has been indicted on a charge of first-degree hindering prosecution or apprehension. Miller is accused of withholding knowledge of Martinez-Pineda’s whereabouts from police investigating the homicide.
