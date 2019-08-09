Four people were treated in Glasgow for difficulty breathing and authorities investigated a rental truck associated with the group for hazardous materials.
Lt. Terry Flatt of the Glasgow Police Department said police and members of the Glasgow Fire Department responded to T.J. Samson Community Hospital around 11:15 a.m. in response to a complaint regarding a Penske truck.
Flatt said the truck was leased by Federal Express to deliver packages, and that two people inside the vehicle, plus two others helping deliver packages in another truck, complained of difficulty breathing and throat discomfort.
They were treated at the hospital emergency room, Flatt said.
Fire department members investigating the vehicles were not able to locate any hazardous fumes or spilled liquids, and Fed Ex personnel were traveling to the scene to help investigate, Flatt said.
