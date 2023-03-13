Delta-8, drag shows and the DJJ: What the General Assembly did last week

Heading into the final full week of the Kentucky legislature before Gov. Andy Beshear's 10-day veto period, the General Assembly made progress on key session priorities.
A bill regulating products containing delta-8, a legal substance found in hemp and cannabis plants, appeared on the House floor on Thursday. Delta-8 is similar to, but milder than marijuana, and has risen in popularity and accessibility in recent years.
In 2022, a Kentucky circuit court banned the Kentucky State Police form criminalizing possession of delta-8 products and in November, Gov. Andy Beshear made an executive order asking that delta-8 products be subject to the same packaging and labeling requirements as CBD products for the public's protection.
The Cabinet for Health and Family Services has dragged its feet, said members of the Kentucky House, so Rep. Rebecca Raymer, R-Morgantown, used a shell bill, House Bill 544, to mandate regulation.
HB544 directs the CHFS to immediately create a regulatory process for delta-8 products and other products made from hemp that have an intoxicating effect.
It also would make delta-8 products illegal for people under 21, require products to be kept behind store counters to prevent easy shoplifting and subject products to testing to make sure there were no other unsafe or illegal substances in the delta-8 product.
HB544 passed with unanimous House approval, but will not move forward unless it is assigned to a Senate committee by the end of the week. As of Monday afternoon, the Senate Health Services Committee, the likely bill destination, had not released its agenda.
A bill legalizing medicinal marijuana for a narrow subset of patients also has a slim chance of becoming law. Senate Bill 47 will be voted on in the Senate Licensing and Occupation Committee on Tuesday, but it will be a race against time to get through committee, the Senate floor, a House committee and the House floor before the end of the session.
Friday, the Senate engaged in a hour-long debate on Senate Bill 115, which would ban "adult performances," including drag shows, on public property or anywhere where they could be seen by someone under 18.
The bill defines adult performances as sexuality explicit live performances or performances "involving male or female impersonators, who provide entertainment that appeals to a prurient interest."
The word prurient means encouraging an excessive interest in sexual matters, and was the subject of much discussion.
People found guilty of adult performances in public or in front of minors would be convicted of a Class B misdemeanor on their first offense, a Class A misdemeanor on their second offense and a Class D felony for any additional offenses.
Businesses who host adult performances knowing that minors could be there could lose their licenses.
Sen. Lindsey Tichenor, R-Smithfield, said she sponsored the bill with the goal of protecting children. She said that it is not addressing theater performances where women play male roles or vice versa, but rather performances advertised as "family-friendly" that are actually for adults.
"Counties across the state are seeing more and more events that in the past were held before adult audiences, but now are being introduced to the general public as appropriate for all ages under the guise of inclusivity," Tichenor said.
The bill's critics say that SB115 is just another barely veiled attempt to target the LGBTQ+ community.
State Sen. Cassie Armstrong, D-Louisville, said that she is concerned about the First Amendment's protection of expression, which includes the way people dress. She added that Kentucky already has laws to address public indecency.
"The only category of people specifically called out in this bill, the only thing that this bill adds to our existing laws are provisions about male or female impersonators — people who dress in drag," Armstrong said. "We all know that this is who this bill is designed to target. Even if that language has been changed to make that attack less overt."
SB115 passed the chamber on party lines, 25-6. It has not been assigned a House committee yet, so its fate is unclear.
Earlier in the week, the Senate passed two bills surrounding juvenile justice — SB158 and SB162.
In the time between legislative sessions, a group of representatives created a taskforce to address the increasing violence and problems in the state's juvenile detention centers. Both bills came out of the taskforce's findings after visiting facilities and looking into the issue.
SB158 would direct the state auditor to work with a new third party to conduct a performance review of Kentucky's Department of Juvenile Justice facilities. Sen. David Givens, R-Greensburg, said that the current accrediting body is essentially a rubber stamp. Out of the last 1,200 they've reviewed, they've only failed to accredit four facilities, he said.
SB162 would address a variety of issues the taskforce uncovered, including severe understaffing, a culture of self-preservation and fear, a lack of mental health services for individuals with severe issues and a complete breakdown in communication within the DJJ.
It would create an Office of Detention where all eight state facilities would report, require a centralized and comprehensive data system run by the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet, provide children with confidential mental health services, require special emergency training and ensure all staff has at least pepper spray and a taser to defend themselves, among other mandates.
Sen. Gerald Neal, D-Louisville, said this issue offers a "prime opportunity" to create a set of best practices for the entire nation, also hurting from juvenile justice issues exacerbated by short staffing.
"I prefer not to point fingers at anyone," Neal said. "I see this as an opportunity.”