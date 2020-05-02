Gov. Andy Beshear calls it "the new normal," announcing last week that beginning May 11, masks should be worn in public while the coronavirus remains a threat.
The recommendation is part of Kentucky's decision to gradually ease restrictions and work toward reopening the state's economy. Businesses that don’t comply with the rule might be subject to a temporary shutdown, and Beshear said service may be refused to customers who do not abide, although no one will be cited or arrested.
Dr. Rebecca Shadowen, an infectious disease specialist with Med Center Health, said the recent increase in cases in the Bowling Green area reinforces the importance of wearing a mask, or at least covering the face with a bandana, which is an acceptable alternative.
"We have the largest increase in numbers of cases in Kentucky in Warren County," Shadowen said. "That means that our community's behavior is allowing the spread, which means we are not adhering to the stay safe at home, stay safe at work mandate to work it. ... As we move to try and open our society, we have to be able to protect transmission better than we have been doing. Each and every one of us must do what we are told to do to keep the spread down.
"If we don't, we would have to close again. That would be a disaster for us."
She said consistent mask use decreases the rate of infection.
"If you are carrying the organism, the mask you are wearing will keep you from spreading it to others," Shadowen said. "That's why we didn't recommend mask use early. We didn't have enough spread of the organism to allow it to be effective. Now that we have widespread disease, it's effective to keep those who have carried it from passing it to others."
Even before Beshear announced the May 11 date, local businesses struggled to keep masks in stock. Walgreens, Dollar General and CVS are among the businesses that sell masks, but sold out within hours of receiving new supplies. People may purchase masks on the Walmart website, although none are available for purchase in store.
One local business that has made an increased effort to sell masks is Blue Cotton. CEO Mike Coffey said the company is able to make a couple of thousand a day. Coffey said demand for masks has spiked since Beshear announced the May 11 date, but that the overall demand actually began earlier than that.
"We are making masks as fast as we can sell them," Coffey said. "We started making masks about a month ago. We refined it two or three times (and) we finally have one that we are really proud of, that we really like and that we can make."
Blue Cotton is also set to launch a promotion in which for every mask sold, the company will donate a mask to first responders.
"Our business thrives on group events, and when group events get shut down, being able to shift to masks was not only something that is helpful because that is what people needs, it is also what ... helps our employees," said Julie Denton-Price, Blue Cotton's director of business development and customer service. "That's 130 families in our area that need to be supported as well. Everything is connected. We all work together."
Meanwhile, though the mask mandate doesn't begin until May 11, Shadowen advises area residents to start wearing one immediately.
"I would encourage everyone in Warren County to wear a mask when they go out of their house into the public," she said. "If they leave their property, have a mask on. There are a lot of people who don't have symptoms that carry this virus, like many infectious diseases. Those people can spread it easily without realizing it. If everyone does it, there is less spread."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.