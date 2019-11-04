Flanked by a full slate of Democratic candidates running for state office, Attorney General Andy Beshear stopped in Bowling Green Monday to make a final pitch in his bid to oust Republican Gov. Matt Bevin.
Speaking to supporters hefting campaign signs at Spencer’s Coffee, Beshear’s message echoed a familiar theme he’s channeled while campaigning for governor across Kentucky. The Democratic challenger has honed in on state-based issues like teacher pay raises, health care access and legalized casino gambling.
“I need your help. We have one day that will determine the future of public education because it does not survive another four years of Matt Bevin,” Beshear said. “We have one day left to fight for the future of our rural hospitals and rural health care … We have one day left to fight for (Western Kentucky University) and the future of higher education. We have one day left to fight for our families.”
Beshear was backed up by several Democratic Party heavy hitters, including his former rival for the party’s nomination, state Rep. Rocky Adkins, D-Sandy Hook. Adkins touted his friendship with Beshear and evoked his college basketball career as a metaphor to hype up the crowd.
“We are in the fourth quarter. We are in the last minute of this game. We lay this election at your feet,” Adkins said. “ … I endorse and I support Andy Beshear for the next governor."
Beshear was introduced by state Rep. Patti Minter, D-Bowling Green, and was joined in making remarks by other Democratic candidates on Tuesday’s ballot.
Speakers included agriculture commissioner candidate Robert Conway, treasurer candidate Michael Bowman, auditor candidate Sheri Donahue, attorney general candidate Greg Stumbo and secretary of state candidate Heather French Henry.
Former two-term Gov. Steve Beshear, Andy Beshear's father, also made an appearance, but did not speak.
Beshear sought to contrast himself with Bevin, who has sought to focus on many national issues by broadcasting his opposition to abortion and his solidarity with President Donald Trump as he faces an impeachment inquiry in Congress.
As Beshear campaigned here, Trump appeared with Bevin during an election-eve rally in Lexington at Rupp Arena.
The governor’s race has been widely viewed as a tossup. Bevin narrowly secured 50 percent of the GOP vote during a four-way primary this spring, and he has at times openly feuded with Kentucky teachers, who rallied by the thousands in Kentucky’s Capitol to oppose pension and education funding proposals he supported.
During his final campaign stop Monday, Beshear was also joined by his running mate, Jaqueline Coleman, an educator from Nelson County.
“The time to be mad is over. Tomorrow we get even,” Coleman said, addressing supporters, some of who were educators dressed in red to signify their support for public education.
Eddie Campbell, Kentucky Education Association president, stood among them.
“I think our teachers are fired up all across the state,” Campbell said, adding that his fellow educators have been organizing for Beshear. “They’ve spent the last three years defending students in this state and defending public education, and now they’re going to do it tomorrow at the ballot box.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.