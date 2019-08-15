Med Center Health’s Dental Clinic wants the community’s help to secure a $25,000 grant from State Farm Neighborhood Assist, an annual funding opportunity for notable community causes across the nation.
The process started with 2,000 applicants, and Bowling Green’s Dental Clinic now sits in the top 200. The top 40 clinics selected through public voting between now and midnight Aug. 23 will receive $25,000. To vote, visit neighborhoodassist.com.
Within its own Community Clinic, Med Center Health operates two programs designed to provide medical and dental care to financially burdened patients of all ages in the 10-county Barren River region.
The Dental Clinic offers extractions, fillings and routine cleanings at discounted rates annually to about 2,000 people without private pay dental insurance that meet Community Clinic guidelines for eligibility.
“Our fees are $10 or $20 per service, based on a family’s income,” said Dr. Josh Phillips, a dentist at the Dental Clinic.
Phillips joined the Dental Clinic this year, but he’s been practicing in this area for some time – formerly in Franklin.
“Economically, we have a disparity where there’s a large patient population that has trouble accessing quality dental care,” Phillips said. “We’ve seen patients withstanding dental care for years, because they don’t have the money to be treated in a private dental office.
“It’s exciting to provide them with services that allow them to keep their smile ... and keep their confidence.”
The clinic’s operations and equipment costs are covered by The Medical Center and private donations and grants.
The State Farm funding opportunity would allow the clinic to expand its range of services to include denture services and root canals, according to Phillips.
The Dental Clinic is at 740 E. 10th Ave., and operates Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Patients with family incomes below 250 percent of the national poverty guidelines are eligible for appointments.
– To schedule an appointment, call 270-781-9687.
– Follow reporter Caroline Eggers on Twitter @eggers dailynews or visit bgdaily news.com.
