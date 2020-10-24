Thousands of trains from across the world pulled into the L&N Depot last week. They hailed from places as far away as Watsonville, Calif., to New Zealand and Peru.
Each train was carefully cataloged and numbered as it sat preserved forever in image form on a 2-inch by 2-inch slide.
An entire room of the depot building, home of the Historic RailPark & Train Museum, was filled to overflowing with an estimated 152,000 slides of trains, train stations, railroad bridges, trolleys and related images. Remarkably, the images were all taken by one man – William Caswell.
Caswell's collection was donated to the RailPark after his death in September. Last week, his widow Rachelle, other family members and RailPark volunteers unloaded some of the 1,900 boxes of slides being donated to the Bowling Green museum.
Rachelle Caswell said the collection was "my husband's heart and soul."
William Caswell had a lengthy career as a railroad engineer, working for operators from Connecticut to Pennsylvania with many stops in between.
The most notable train event in William Caswell's lengthy career came in 1967, when he was an engineer for the Narragansett Pier Railroad in Rhode Island. A station wagon failed to stop at a crossing. The train he was operating struck the vehicle, which overturned and burst into flames. William Caswell jumped from the train and pulled the pregnant woman and her four small children out of the burning vehicle. For his heroics, he was awarded a Carnegie medal for heroism.
He retired from the Florida Central Railroad in 1999, and the Caswells moved to the Austin community in Barren County.
Not only would William Caswell take every opportunity to take train pictures while working, he devoted his off times to his passion as well.
"I would travel with him and he'd pull off the side of the road and take a picture when he saw a train," Rachelle Caswell said. His train-spotting travels took him across North America and overseas.
The result is a collection of an estimated more than 150,000 images, most carefully labeled and categorized in trays of slides by date and subject matter. A nearly 6-inch thick notebook also lists the images.
Along with pictures of locomotives, there are perhaps more than 2,000 images of train stations, including many that no longer exist.
Rachelle Caswell said an entire room in their house was dedicated to housing the collection.
William Caswell told his wife that after his passing he did not want the collection sold.
"He wanted them to be used for history and education," Rachelle Caswell said.
That's where the RailPark came into the picture.
While the museum receives a fair number of donated historic items, the Caswell collection "is the largest single collection donated by far," RailPark Executive Director Jamie Johnson said.
As box after seemingly never-ending box was unloaded at the depot on Wednesday, Johnson said figuring out the logistics for handling the collection "is almost overwhelming."
The plan is to sort through the collection and to make an inventory. If some of the boxes of slides pertain to a certain railroad line, the museum may reach out to them to gauge their interest in having them.
"We will try to find homes for them," she said.
The museum will also look at ways to perhaps digitize the collection.
"We want to share them with the community one way or the other," she said.
Because of upcoming events at the depot, Johnson said the high stacks of boxes will need to be sorted and moved soon.
"We will have to work fast," she said.
Johnson said the museum is looking for volunteers to help in the organization of slides, as well as a carousel projector for viewing them.
—Groups or individuals interested in volunteering may contact Johnson at 270-475-7317 or director@historicrailpark.com.
