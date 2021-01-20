A Smiths Grove man accused of assaulting his son is seeking to have evidence suppressed in his criminal case.
Antonio Marsonel Wilson, 41, is charged with second-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment, trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He is accused of striking his son, Antonio C. Wilson, and biting his arm during a physical confrontation at the elder Wilson's home on Sage Drive on June 28, 2018.
Attorney Alan Simpson, representing Antonio M. Wilson, filed a motion to suppress evidence of firearms and marijuana seized by the Warren County Sheriff's Office from the home.
Simpson has argued in court filings that the sheriff's office lacked the proper authority to search the residence, saying that Antonio C. Wilson granted consent to search the home without having the authority to do so because police failed to establish that the younger Wilson lived there.
A prior hearing was held in August, featuring testimony from WCSO Capt. Kemble Johnson and Detective John Angel.
The matter was back before the court Wednesday, with additional testimony from WCSO Deputies Lydell Hopkins and Chris Shelton.
Questioned by Warren County Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Cohron, Hopkins said he responded to an assault investigation and met the younger Wilson outside a Sage Drive home near where his father lives.
Hopkins said that Antonio C. Wilson reported he had been struck in the head with a handgun and that, when he went to wrest the handgun away, Antonio M. Wilson bit his son on the arm.
Hopkins and the younger Wilson went to his father's home, which at the time was unoccupied.
"(Antonio C. Wilson) told us he believed there were firearms in there, possibly an AR-15, and there were drugs in the residence," Hopkins said.
Hopkins said the younger Wilson gave him consent to enter the residence, and after entering through the unlocked back door, he found a handgun, an AR-15 and marijuana in different rooms in the house.
Simpson asked Hopkins if he remembered that dispatchers contacted by law enforcement identified Antonio C. Wilson as having a Franklin address.
Hopkins said he did not remember that, testifying that Antonio C. Wilson told him he lived with his father.
"His mother told us once she arrived on the scene that he had been living there for four months," Hopkins said.
The deputy also said he did not look for keys belonging to Antonio C. Wilson to verify that he lived there.
Shelton testified he was returning from training in Owensboro when he heard police radio chatter about the incident in his neighborhood in Smiths Grove.
Shelton said he had seen the younger Wilson "quite often" at his father's residence and that Antonio C. Wilson had a vehicle outside the residence, though he could not specify what kind of vehicle it was or whether it was operational.
Warren Circuit Judge John Grise directed the attorneys to submit briefs arguing their positions and he would issue a ruling at a later date.
Antonio M. Wilson is a suspect in an unrelated homicide case, in which he is charged with complicity to commit murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence in the 2019 death of Smajo Miropija. That case is set to go to trial in April.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.