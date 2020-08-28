A Warren County Sheriff's Office deputy was dragged by a vehicle reportedly attempting to flee a traffic stop Thursday, and the driver was arrested by city police.
According to the Bowling Green Police Department, Deputy J.D. Thompson had stopped a vehicle near Greenwood Mall for a seat belt violation.
Thompson asked the driver, Brandon Ray Cherry, 23, for his license, and Cherry said he did not have a license, according to BGPD.
The deputy then asked Cherry to exit his car, but Cherry put the car into reverse and rammed Thompson's cruiser and pushed it back until it struck a parked car.
Thompson tried to stop Cherry as he put his car into drive, dragging the deputy a short distance, according to BGPD.
Thompson's K-9 was in the cruiser at the time of the incident and was taken to a veterinarian for evaluation, but the dog was determined not to have been injured, police said.
Cherry then sped away and drove through an intersection, colliding with another vehicle and causing damage to both vehicles. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured, police said.
Cherry then ran from the scene and was captured a short distance later by a BGPD officer in the area.
Police found drugs in a brown satchel in Cherry's possession and contacted the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force to assist.
Cherry was booked Thursday night into Warren County Regional Jail on charges of attempted murder (police officer), first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), third-degree assault (police officer), resisting arrest, failure to wear seat belt and disregarding a stop sign.
Additional charges are anticipated from the drug task force, according to police.
Cherry is jailed under a $100,000 cash bond.
