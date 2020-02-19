Marvin Russell was shot multiple times after an argument with his neighbor over loud music, according to court testimony Wednesday.
Deputy Robert Smith of the Warren County Sheriff's Office testified that Edward Bowden, 52, of Bowling Green had been arguing throughout the day on Feb. 11 over "music playing extremely loud from (Russell's) vehicle."
Bowden is charged with first-degree assault and first-degree wanton endangerment in connection with the incident, which occurred on Plano Richpond Road.
Warren District Judge John Brown sent Bowden's case to the grand jury at the end of Wednesday's preliminary hearing.
Smith said the sheriff's office was contacted by Russell's girlfriend, Bryanna Green, who reported that Russell had been shot in the face.
Green drove Russell to Bowling Green Fire Department Station 6 off Scottsville Road and Russell was flown to a hospital in Nashville, where he was treated for multiple gunshot wounds and released.
As Russell was being driven to get medical care, Bowden called 911 from his home on Plano Richpond Road.
"Bowden said he had a confrontation with his neighbor and shot him," Smith said of the call.
Law enforcement came to Bowden's home, seized a firearm on a table and collected seven 9 mm shell casings found in Bowden's driveway.
Bowden claimed to have acted in self-defense at the time of the shooting, Smith said.
According to the deputy, Bowden told law enforcement that just before the shooting, he and Russell were arguing with one another and Russell told Bowden to get off his property and that he could kill Bowden.
"(Bowden) said he felt his life was in danger," Smith said, later testifying that there was no indication Russell was carrying a firearm.
After being wounded, Russell crawled behind his car, and Bowden fired shots at the car as it left the area, according to testimony.
Smith said Russell was wounded in the right cheek and the left elbow, and police believe Russell was wounded while sitting in the moving vehicle by a round that broke a rear window and struck him between the spine and his right shoulder.
Russell's jaw is wired shut due to the facial wound, Smith said.
Bowden, who has a pending case in Warren Circuit Court charging him with two counts of attempted murder, is in Warren County Regional Jail under a $100,000 cash bond.
