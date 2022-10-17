While there won’t be a full moon on Tuesday night, the spirit of Dracula will be at full strength.
At 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Capitol Arts Center, Dacre Stoker will share the “story behind the story” of the famous spooky tale to Bowling Green “Dracula” fans.
Stoker is the great grandnephew of Irish author Bram Stoker and manages the Bram Stoker Estate in South Carolina with his wife to this day. He is also the international best-selling author of a “Dracula” prequel – “Dracul” – and sequel – “Dracula The Un-Dead.”
Bram Stoker is included as a character in the prequel, a supernatural historical thriller. Much of Stoker’s work is inspired by Stoker’s old notes about his life and story ideas.
As the “voice of the family,” Stoker feels that it is his responsibility to learn as much as possible about Bram Stoker and spread the word about how his real life consciously and subconsciously intertwined with his fiction writing.
“I feel like the creation has kind of overshadowed the creator,” Stoker said.
The event is presented by Warren County Public Library. Tickets are free.
It won’t be a serious, academic affair, Stoker said, but more like a fun dive into the mystery of Bram Stoker.
“It’s showing people how the pieces of a puzzle go together,” Stoker said.
Stoker has been busier than usual this year, since it’s the 125th anniversary of the novel’s publication on May 26, 1897. He traveled to Ireland for the occasion, spending time visiting the places Bram Stoker did while he was writing “Dracula.”
He said there are quite a few little-known facts about the creator of the second most adapted literary character after Sherlock Holmes – like the fact that Bram Stoker used Charles Darwin’s research into potential vampires in New England as inspiration, Stoker said.
“He was trying to make the story seem real, and therefore really scary,” Stoker said.
Free tickets are available at Warren County Public Library’s website. Don’t forget your garlic!
– Follow regional reporter Sarah Michels on Twitter @sarah_michels13 or visit bgdailynews.com.