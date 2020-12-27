Although the coronavirus pandemic has hampered aspects of his office, Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower has used an increase in receipts to come up with a 2021 budget that is $200,000 larger than the 2020 budget.
Hightower’s 2021 budget, which was approved Dec. 18 by Warren Fiscal Court, calls for a 2 percent pay increase for his staff and total spending of $8,651,000.
That’s up from the $8,445,000 budgeted for 2020 and reflects a projected increase in receipts collected by the sheriff’s office.
Hightower said receipts for such items as out-of-state vehicle inspections and civil and criminal process services totaled $3,945,000 in 2020, up from $3,681,750 in 2019. He anticipates receipts of $4,075,000 for 2021.
“The increase on the fees side allowed us to increase salaries across the board without requesting any additional funds from fiscal court,” the sheriff said. “That’s pretty good in light of the difficulties we’ve had to go through.”
Hightower included an allocation of $4,576,000 for his office from fiscal court, the same as 2020’s allocation.
The sheriff said the budget is lean, particularly in the area of operating expenses. He has budgeted $971,000 for operating expenses in 2021, with a $50,000 capital outlay being included.
That’s up from the $940,000 budgeted for 2020 but below 2019’s figure of $1,026,000.
“Being cognizant of every dollar spent is important,” said Hightower, serving his first four-year term as sheriff after being elected in 2018.
By far the biggest line item in Hightower’s budget is $7,680,000 for salaries and benefits.
The sheriff’s office has more than 100 employees, but that includes court security, school resource officers and office and administrative employees, leaving about 35 full-time deputies.
Hightower is aiming to increase the number of deputies, but the pandemic has made that difficult.
He said three new hires haven’t been able to start working as deputies because of coronavirus-related delays in attending the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training in Richmond. He has also had some deputies out after they tested positive for COVID-19.
“We’re about five deputies short,” Hightower said. “A large portion of that is a result of COVID. It makes it a struggle.”
Hightower plans to invest in some new equipment in 2021, but some of the items on his wish list may depend on grant funding.
He has already purchased a speed trailer with the digital display of vehicle speeds to be used around the county to make people more aware of speed limits.
“It will be here in January,” Hightower said of the speed trailer. “We have a plan in place for when we get complaints about speeders.”
Hightower also plans to implement some hand-held radar guns for tracking speeders, but the biggest item on his list is body cameras for his deputies.
The sheriff said in June that outfitting his deputies with body-worn camera equipment would cost $150,000 or more. He’s hoping the time is right to get some grant funding for an expense that he says “has value for officers and citizens.”
“We’re going to look for grant funding for body cameras,” Hightower said. “We’re hoping that under (President-elect Joe) Biden there could be additional funding for body cameras.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.