Casting ballots in the primary election proved to be a secondary activity for most Warren Countians – at least based on turnout for early voting.
A race for the open county judge-executive position, some contested magistrate races and competition for congressional seats were met with indifference during the three early voting days at five locations.
“Turnout has been very light,” Warren County Clerk Lynette Yates said. “I didn’t see it coming. I would’ve thought that with the judge-executive race and the magistrate races that we would have a good turnout.”
Instead, candidates’ yard signs seemed to outnumber voters Thursday, Friday and Saturday, when county residents could exercise their right to vote.
Yates didn’t yet have total numbers on the early voting, but she said the three days didn’t bring the type of response she was expecting.
That’s consistent with a statewide trend, according to Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams.
In a Monday tweet, Adams said: “We hoped for greater participation, but the lack of a competitive statewide primary contest dampens enthusiasm. We are dialing back our prediction of 23% turnout to less than 20%.”
Those numbers are in line with what Yates saw in the early voting, but she was hopeful Tuesday that the turnout was picking up.
“Turnout for primaries is typically light,” Yates said. “But it’s looking like there’s an uptick today. We’re seeing a little better turnout.”
That would be a contrast to the 2020 elections, when the coronavirus pandemic forced three weeks of early voting.
“About 60% of the people voted early in 2020,” Yates said. “Then it was slow on Election Day.”
Despite efforts to publicize and promote the early voting this year, Yates said, “I don’t know that people were in tune to it.”
Regardless of the voter turnout, Warren County residents will decide some important races in the primary and in November’s general election as the county government goes through a transition.
With Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon retiring from that post, three Republicans – current First District Magistrate Doug Gorman, Joanna Jones and Jack Wright – battled in the primary for the right to face Democrat Keith Evanoff in November.
Fiscal court will also have a different set of magistrates, with Gorman’s seat opening up along with that of Third District Magistrate Tony Payne, who is retiring.
Five of the six magistrate seats are being contested, with only Second District Magistrate Tom Lawrence running unopposed.
Warren County voters also had a voice in the primary races for the Second Congressional District, with incumbent Republican Rep. Brett Guthrie facing opposition, and in the U.S. Senate race, where incumbent Republican Sen. Rand Paul had five GOP opponents and four Democrats were vying for their party’s nomination.
