Mark Bowman, Executive Director of the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs, shows a picture of the 25-acre lot for a Veteran’s Nursing Home facility at the Kentucky Transpark while presenting concept design drawings and financial updates on the project to members of the Cumberland Trace Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America at the Bowling Green Country Club on Thursday, March 25, 2021.

What seemed like an insurmountable obstacle to getting a nursing home for military veterans built in Bowling Green has apparently been cleared, and a groundbreaking for the facility could happen in a matter of weeks.

