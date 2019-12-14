In 2015, the city of Bowling Green began concerted efforts to diversify the city’s workforce to better reflect the community as a whole. But despite those ongoing efforts, a Daily News exclusive report shows the percentage of minority city employees has essentially remained flat over the last four years.
At the Bowling Green Police Department – where the makeup of the force came under U.S. Department of Justice scrutiny in 2015 – the percentage of minority employees has actually decreased slightly since 2016.
“I wish we could be more successful” in recruiting minority employees, Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson said. “We’re going to continue to try.”
In the fall of 2015, the city formed a volunteer citizen group, the Workforce Recruitment and Outreach Committee, that started looking at hiring processes and developed strategies to recruit more minorities. The committee’s formation was spurred by a U.S. Department of Justice notice that summer that it was launching an investigation because the number of African Americans in the BGPD was “significantly lower than would be expected given the relevant demographics,” according to a DOJ letter.
The city’s African American population was about 14 percent, compared to the 5 percent of the police force that was African American at the time the probe was announced.
The department did see an uptick in minority officers – to 12 percent – in 2016, but that percentage has remained flat or fallen in the years since.
In 2016, the DOJ announced it had ended the investigation without taking any action against the city. The committee remains in place.
“It did help us examine what our procedures were. ... We didn’t want barriers” to hiring more minorities, Wilkerson said.
As a result of those examinations, the city stopped using a particular test that seemed to exclude a disproportionate percentage of minority candidates for the police department. The city also began targeting help wanted ads to minority communities, had committee members sit in on applicant interviews and reached out to previous minority applicants encouraging them to keep applying for open positions.
The committee has also held community events, such as a 2017 back-to-school event at the Islamic Center of Bowling Green, where about 200 mostly minority and foreign-born students got a chance to interact with members of the police and fire departments.
“Our recruitment methods were really researched,” said Alice Gatewood Waddell, who served on the committee in its first four years. Committee members were also provided with training and information “that helped us get an idea of what makes a good candidate,” she said.
But the efforts have not produced dramatic results.
In response to an Open Records Act request by the Daily News, the city provided data regarding all city employees. The data show that among all the city’s 691 employees, 14 percent were classified as minorities. That is up slightly from 2016’s 13 percent, but is still only about half the 26 percent of the city’s total population that is classified as minority by the U.S. Census Bureau.
The city’s overall workforce includes 590 white individuals and 101 minorities.
In the police department, the percentage of minority officers has dropped from 12 percent in 2016 to 11 percent in 2019. That breaks down to 103 whites and 13 minorities. Even the 11 percent figure, however, is more than double the 2015 percentage.
In the fire department, the percentage of minority employees has climbed slightly from 6 percent in 2016 to 7 percent in 2019. The specific numbers are 120 white employees and nine minorities.
Bowling Green City Commissioner Joe Denning has a unique perspective on the situation. In 1969, he became the city’s first African American police officer. He now serves as the city commission representative on the outreach committee.
“It is very difficult recruiting individuals into the police force ... a person has to want to be a police officer,” Denning said. “I think other cities have the same problem we have.”
He also noted that the percentages can fluctuate with just a small amount of turnover.
The committee and city staff have also focused on personal outreach to encourage minorities to apply for city jobs.
“The best thing in the world is word of mouth,” Denning said.
The police department is also taking a “grow your own” approach through things like the police cadet program and more public events to expose the city’s diverse population to BGPD officers.
BGPD Lt. Col. Michael Delaney, a Bowling Green native who has been on the force for 22 years, was tasked last summer with helping the department get out in the community more and spreading the word that the department values diversity.
“Interest in policing, especially for minorities, has been on the decrease nationally,” he said. “We’re going to change that narrative.”
The approach, however, takes time.
An increasing number of department cadets, however, are going on to become police officers with the BGPD, Delaney said. “We are starting to see the fruits of our labors.”
The department is also doing whatever it takes with good candidates to get them onboard.
One example is a refugee to Bowling Green from Congo who is now in the police academy in Richmond training to be a BGPD officer.
“He has a good heart and great character,” Delaney said, but needed some extra help with his English skills.
Huda Melky has been on the outreach committee since its inception and was previously Western Kentucky University’s Title IX coordinator and equal opportunity director.
“We’re hiring everyone who can do the job,” she said, but “we need more applicants. We are doing everything we can ... and (even) going above and beyond” to attract minority workers.
Wilkerson said the committee was established specifically to increase “outreach to minority communities to recruit minorities to city positions, especially in the police and fire departments. We wish it could have resulted in more (minority) applicants, but it doesn’t mean we will quit trying.”
The mayor and others said a strong economy makes the recruitment more difficult as the city is competing with the private sector for candidates.
Waddell said the committee could never “pinpoint the reason,” but it seemed many minority candidates, when they could be found, dropped out of the hiring process.
She speculated that some potential candidates likely considered the danger of a job like a police officer combined with the pay and “wonder if it’s worth it.”
“I thought with the efforts being made, there would have been an increase,” in minority employees, Waddell said. “It’s disappointing.”
“I wish we could be more successful,” Wilkerson said. “We’re going to continue to work to attract these individuals.”
The desire to continue the effort was echoed by Denning: “We’re going to do better.”
