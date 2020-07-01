Despite concerns from both Democrats and Republicans that an election heavily dependent on absentee voting by mail or drop-off would result in myriad problems, Warren County Clerk Lynette Yates said the June 23 primary election resulted in a slightly above-average turnout and few problems on Election Day at the county’s one polling place.
Yates on Tuesday released results for Warren County that showed 24,236 votes cast in the U.S. presidential primaries and 23,900 cast in the U.S. Senate primaries.
“We had a 29 percent turnout, which is higher than a typical primary election,” she said.
In a system worked out by Gov. Andy Beshear and Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams, the election was held primarily by absentee ballot to accommodate restrictions of the coronavirus pandemic.
Phil Moore Park was the one polling place on Election Day, and Yates said in an email: “We’re pleased with how smoothly it went, even with only one polling location.”
The local results held few surprises, although Warren County did buck the trend in the race for the Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate seat held by Republican Mitch McConnell.
Former U.S. Marine fighter pilot Amy McGrath defeated state Rep. Charles Booker in a tight race and will face McConnell in November’s general election, but Booker carried Warren County with 6,784 votes to McGrath’s 5,961.
McConnell was an easy winner statewide and locally on the GOP side. He garnered 8,399 votes in Warren County, or 83.5 percent. No other candidate received more than 6 percent of the county’s votes.
In the presidential race, presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden was a clear winner in Warren County with 68 percent of the vote. Bernie Sanders was second with 15.4 percent. President Donald Trump, running unopposed, garnered 84 percent of the county’s vote on the Republican side while 16 percent of voters chose “uncommitted.”
With the first election of the coronavirus era under her belt, Yates said she and her staff are prepared for a similar process in the general election.
“However the governor and the secretary of state instruct us to do the general election in November, we will make it work,” Yates said. “We know the general election will be much busier, but we have learned a lot from this primary election about procedures for a successful election.”
If the general election returns to traditional voting procedures, Yates said many more county residents will need to step up to be election officers on the Nov. 3 Election Day.
“We are always looking for election officers,” Yates said. “If anyone is interested, they need to contact us.”
The Warren County Clerk’s Office can be reached at 270-842-9416.
