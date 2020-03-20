Despite a state ban on all mass gatherings, there are still ways to get outside at Mammoth Cave National Park – even after the park this week temporarily suspended cave tours and closed its visitor center.
“Things are starting to green up. … Spring’s a nice time to be out in the park,” said Molly Schroer, the park’s public information officer.
Wildflowers are blooming, and the birds are out in the park, she added. “It’s a nice place to get outside," she said.
The park Wednesday halted cave tours and closed its visitor center until further notice, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“The closures will be in place to lessen the public health risk associated with the novel coronavirus,” a park news release said.
That isn’t likely to change anytime soon, especially following a joint letter issued Thursday from Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack and acting secretary of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services Eric Friedlander. The two called for a ban on all mass gatherings.
The ban extends to “any event or convening that brings together groups of individuals, including, but not limited to, community, civic, public, leisure, faith-based or sporting events; parades; concerts; festivals; conventions; fundraisers; and similar activities,” a news release said.
The ban does not apply to normal operations at airports, bus and train stations, medical facilities, libraries, shopping malls and centers, “or other spaces where persons may be in transit.”
“It also does not include typical office environments, factories, or retail or grocery stores where large numbers of people are present but maintain appropriate social distancing,” the release said.
Still, many activities remain available at Mammoth Cave National Park, Schroer said.
“There are outdoor activities that are still accessible,” she said.
The park’s campgrounds and hiking, equestrian and bicycling trails remain open, along with restrooms immediately adjacent to the visitor center. Campers are asked to make reservations online at recreation.gov/camping/campgrounds/232467.
“We do urge all visitors to follow the CDC guidance when they’re visiting us,” including practicing social distancing and frequent hand-washing, Schroer said.
