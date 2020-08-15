Josh Morel is part of a growing wave, and not one that has anything to do with a highly transmissible virus.
Even during the coronavirus pandemic that has ravaged the economy, Morel made the kind of big financial decision this month usually reserved for boom times: he and his wife put their 2,800-square-foot Bowling Green home on the market and moved up to a residence nearly twice that size.
"My wife and I had seen interest rates going lower and lower and decided this was a good time to do it," Morel said. "Our house was only on the market about two weeks before it sold. I was really surprised to see the real estate market doing so good."
A booming real estate market in which homes sell in weeks, not months, and local real estate professionals are hustling on nights and weekends to keep up with demand does seem counterintuitive in the age of COVID-19.
But there's no arguing with the type of home-sales numbers coming out of the seven-county Realtor Association of Southern Kentucky.
June and July both saw near-record home sales in the region, according to RASK CEO Jim DeMaio.
For June, in fact, the association reported 309 homes sold and sales volume of $64,510,090, making it the second-best month in the history of RASK, which was established in 1937.
July was just as good, with the association reporting preliminary numbers of 306 units sold and a record-breaking sales volume of $65,958,906.
Clearly, the coronavirus hasn't made the local real estate market sick. Other than a slump right after a state of emergency was declared in March, Realtors haven't missed a beat.
"April and May were most affected by the pandemic, with good-sized drops in units sold and sales volume," DeMaio said in an email. "I think it is remarkable with low inventory and a global pandemic, that our Realtors have done this much work."
RASK President Stacey Fergerson, with Coldwell Banker Legacy Real Estate, said local Realtors got past that initial slump by being creative in how they show homes.
"You would think the pandemic would slow us down a little bit," Fergerson said. "But it has been just the opposite. We got creative with virtual home tours and Zoom meetings. We have software now that will put you in the house and let you walk through it virtually."
Such technology has no doubt helped, but buyers and sellers like Morel are motivated more by minuscule mortgage rates, something that is fueling a real estate resurgence nationwide.
The National Association of Realtors reports that existing-home sales rebounded at a record pace in June, showing strong signs of a market turnaround after three straight months of sales declines caused by the pandemic.
"This phenomenon is attributable to one thing: interest rates," said Ron Cummings of Century 21 Premier Realty Partners. "People are still buying. Everything below $400,000 is going really good."
Those interest rates have combined with lower-than-normal home inventory to create a real estate market the likes of which mortgage lenders and real estate pros have rarely seen.
DeMaio said the RASK region had 678 active residential listings at the end of July, much lower than the 1,043 listings in July of 2019.
"Sometimes, when you have an overabundance of homes, it becomes a buyer's market," said Jim Meyer, president of Bowling Green's Meyer Mortgage Corp. "Now we don't have an abundance of houses, but it's a buyer's market because of the interest rates."
Meyer said interest rates in the 2.5 percent range have fueled the real estate business and led to a rush of refinancing.
"This is one of the few times I've seen a buyer's market and a seller's market at the same time," he said. "Homes are selling very quickly. It's a great time to buy or sell. It's definitely a booming time."
Kenny Cravens, this year's RASK president-elect, sees another factor arising out of the pandemic that is helping boost home sales.
"People aren't using their expendable dollars on vacations, so they have money saved for down payments," Cravens said. "And people working from a small home or apartment are realizing they need a bigger space. They're looking to move up."
Cravens, also with Coldwell Banker, believes the booming sales volume of the past couple of months is just the beginning.
"We still have room to grow," he said. "I think 2021 will be bigger than 2020. Home ownership is the best investment you can make, especially right now with interest rates so low.
"You'd be crazy not to buy something right now."
