A day after a shooting involving an officer on Plano Road, few additional details have been released.
Kentucky State Police said Tuesday that a man was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting Monday by the Warren County Coroner.
The man’s identity was not released by authorities.
KSP’s Critical Incident Response Team was requested around 4:15 p.m. Monday by KSP Post 3 in Bowling Green to investigate the incident.
Plano Road was closed for several hours Monday between the Interstate 165 interchange on Collett Road as the investigation continued, with yellow crime scene tape ringing around a significant portion of the road.
More than a dozen vehicles from KSP and other law enforcement and emergency response agencies were gathered at the scene.
Trooper Daniel Priddy, spokesman for KSP Post 3, confirmed the investigation of what police have termed a trooper-involved shooting on Monday, but provided no further details then.
Law enforcement at the scene took pictures of a gray Pontiac Grand Am that was resting on the shoulder across from Red Rock Market with both its passenger side doors open.
KSP has jurisdiction to investigate incidents in the state in which law enforcement officers use their service weapons.
In a news release issued Tuesday, KSP said it is the agency’s “standard operating procedure not to release specific details until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts gathered.”
– Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.