A man arrested last week in connection with a Bowling Green man's death from a suspected overdose could face a manslaughter charge, a detective testified Friday.
The criminal case against Andrew Tate Cartmill, 25, of Oakland, was bound over to the grand jury after a preliminary hearing Friday in Warren District Court.
Cartmill is currently charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
He was arrested Feb. 27 after law enforcement began an investigation into the death of a 33-year-old Bowling Green resident.
Detective Alex Wright of the Bowling Green Police Department testified Friday at the preliminary hearing that city police received a call to check on the welfare of a man at Jacksons Landing Apartments on Ken Bale Boulevard.
Wright said police received information that the man, whose name has not been released by authorities, was known to use heroin and fentanyl.
The man's body was found in the apartment by police.
"Drug paraphernalia was found in the immediate proximity of the deceased, making it apparent that the death was from a drug overdose," Wright said.
The investigation then focused on where and from whom the man most recently obtained drugs, and a search through his cell phone turned up text messages between him and Cartmill, Wright said.
Police arrested Cartmill on Feb. 27, finding 16 pills in his possession that featured markings suggesting they were oxycodone but may have actually contained fentanyl, Wright said.
Cartmill was taken to the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force office for an interview, during which he told detectives he sold drugs to the man on three occasions shortly before he was found dead, Wright said.
An additional charge of second-degree manslaughter could be pursued against Cartmill depending on the results of a toxicology report, Wright said.
Under state law, a person who provides drugs to someone else who fatally overdoses could be charged with manslaughter if those drugs are determined to have caused the death.
