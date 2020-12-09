More charges are anticipated to be presented in the case against a Bowling Green teenager accused of firing shots at two liquor store employees, according to a detective who testified in court Wednesday.
The case against Malik Brown, 19, who is charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment was bound over to a grand jury by Warren District Judge John Brown at the end of a preliminary hearing conducted Wednesday over videoconference.
Detective Matt Davis of the Bowling Green Police Department testified about the Dec. 2 incident, which took place in the parking lot outside E-Z Money Pawn and Jewelry and E-Z Liquor on Clay Street.
Davis said the incident was reported by business owner Jeff Mills, who reported that Brown had pulled up at the drive-thru window and tried to buy a beer, and then became angry when the employee at the window asked for identification.
Davis said video surveillance footage from the business shows a passenger with Brown throwing a water bottle at the employee before the vehicle leaves the area.
Employees at the store were familiar with Brown as a frequent customer, Davis said.
Brown and his brother returned to the parking lot in separate vehicles and a physical confrontation ensued involving the two brothers and Jeff Mills and his two sons, Dylan and Hunter Mills.
"At one point, (Brown's brother) brandished a firearm, but Jeff Mills was able to quickly take it out of his hands," Davis said.
During this incident, Mills took pictures of Brown and one of the vehicles involved, which police were able to confirm was registered to an address where Brown lived, the detective said.
Questioned by Warren County Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Tres Miller, Davis testified that a single vehicle then returned to the store, and Brown leaned out the passenger side window and fired three shots as the vehicle traveled past the business.
Davis said the bullets came "extremely close" to Jeff and Dylan Mills, who were standing in the parking lot.
"Video footage shows witnesses trying to duck behind vehicles or run into E-Z Money," Davis said.
City police located Brown at his address, and Brown granted consent to have his car searched, telling police they would find what they were looking for in there, according to Davis.
A handgun was recovered from the vehicle, and Brown declined to give any further statement to officers.
Police spoke to 13 witnesses about the incident, and Davis said he anticipates an additional 13 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment would be presented.
Questioned by Brown's attorney, Aaron Sidlow of the Department of Public Advocacy, Davis said the first shot was fired as the vehicle was traveling on Clay Street, and the two subsequent shots were fired as the vehicle turned and crossed the nearby railroad tracks.
Davis said there is no audio on the surveillance footage taken from inside the business and from the parking lot.
Sidlow asked for a modification of Brown's bond from cash to surety, while Miller requested Brown's bond be increased due to the potential for additional charges.
"I think there's potentially other sides of the store and the surveillance footage might show a different side of things," Sidlow said.
Brown's bond was kept at $10,000 cash.
