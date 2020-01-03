A man arrested in the shooting death of a 19-year-old at a Bowling Green apartment told police he went to the apartment to rob the teenager, according to testimony given Friday.
Nathanael M. Nevarez, 20, appeared in Warren District Court for a preliminary hearing Friday in three separate criminal cases.
He is charged with murder and first-degree burglary in the death of Holden Heath, 19, who was shot in the chest Dec. 27 at a Torridge Avenue apartment.
Heath later died at an area hospital, according to the Bowling Green Police Department.
BGPD Detective David Grimsley testified that Heath named Nevarez as the person who shot him soon after officers responded to 2748 Torrance Ave., Apt. 123.
Officers were initially informed that a disturbance had been reported at that address and learned on the way to the apartment that shots had been fired.
At the apartment, police found Heath had been wounded.
"(Heath) continued to report, 'Nate shot me, I'm dying,' " Grimsley said in court.
Heath's girlfriend and child were present in the apartment at the time of the incident, and the girlfriend gave a general description of the shooter, telling police she did not know him.
A juvenile at the apartment complex reported that "Nate" referred to Nevarez, and police determined Nevarez and Heath knew each other, Grimsley said.
City police located Nevarez later Dec. 27 at an apartment on Jackson Street belonging to his grandmother. He was taken into custody on a parole violation and brought to BGPD headquarters, where he agreed to speak to police.
During the interview, Nevarez confessed to his involvement in the shooting, Grimsley said.
"He had gone to Mr. Heath's apartment with the intent, in his words, to commit a robbery," Grimsley said while being questioned by Warren County Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Cohron.
The detective divulged more information during questioning from Nevarez's attorney, James Rhorer of the Department of Public Advocacy, testifying that Nevarez had seen some social media posts about drug activity that led him to attempt to force his way into Heath's apartment.
Grimsley testified Heath was armed during the incident and that Nevarez fired some warning shots before a brief struggle ensued between the two that ended up with Heath getting shot.
Police recovered three shell casings from the apartment but have not recovered a firearm from Nevarez.
Heath's girlfriend told police she saw a black male on the landing outside their apartment during the incident and hearing him call for Nevarez to leave.
"We're working diligently to discover the identity of that person," Grimsley said.
In addition to the murder case, Warren District Judge John Brown found probable cause to send two other criminal cases against Nevarez to the grand jury.
Nevarez is charged in one case with second-degree burglary, custodial interference and second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.
BGPD Detective Ryan Dillon testified that the charges were filed in the wake of the death investigation after police learned from Nevarez's mother that he did not have permission to be in his grandmother's apartment, which was unoccupied while his grandmother was out of the country.
When Nevarez was arrested, police found him with his juvenile brother, who had been reported missing by a social worker in Knox County. Police smelled burnt marijuana in the apartment when they arrived, Dillon said.
Another case charges Nevarez with second-degree burglary and receiving stolen property (more than $500 but less than $10,000).
Dillon said those charges were filed after police discovered stolen property at the Jackson Street apartment linked to a burglary at a Candle Court residence.
